EASTON, Pa. - The president of Northampton County Council is running for reelection.
Lori Vargo Heffner announced she is running for a second term.
She currently serves as council president, and previously served two years as vice president, as well as chair of the Human Services and Finance committees, according to a news release.
“In addition to 4 years of no new taxes and a lower county budget – I worked to ensure that Northampton residents had access to testing and our small business owners were able to get the funds they need to get through the worst of the pandemic – but there is still so much that needs to be done," Vargo Heffner said in a statement.
She said she proudly supported the return of Gracedale Nursing Home to county management, and the oversight of distributing $10.8 million to small businesses and $2 million to municipalities during the pandemic.
Vargo Heffner also helped create a responsible contracting ordinance, which ensured that Northampton residents earn a living wage from work done in the county, she said.
She lives in Lower Saucon Township and works as a psychotherapist at St. Luke's University Health Network.