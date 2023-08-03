EASTON, Pa. – "This project isn't dead yet," Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Monday about his proposed health center.
It may be come back to life, but not this month. Northampton County Council voted Thursday not to bring the issue up again Aug. 17.
Early in the meeting, county employee Dennis Henritz said his union, AFSCME 1265, wanted the center.
County Council voted 5-4 July 20 against awarding Integrity Health of Hamilton, New Jersey, a $3.72 million, five-year deal ($744,000 annually) to provide primary care, laboratory tests, radiology and other services to county employees and their dependents without copays. The site of the center was not disclosed, and the contract would not include start-up costs.
At Thursday's meeting, Commissioner Tara Zrinski asked for a re-vote. Others objected.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni expressed concern about last-minute votes with no prior advertising, even if the vote was for a resolution, not an ordinance.
"Is that the way this council wishes to proceed?" he asked.
Then, Zrinski asked for a vote on bringing up the health center Aug. 17.
That vote failed along the same lines as the July 20 vote: Opposed were Myer, Brown, Goffredo, Thomas Giovanni and Lori Vargo Heffner, with Cusick, Zrinski, Kevin Lott and Ronald Heckman in favor.
Heckman said that with changes on the council after the November election, he expected the health center to go through in 2024.