EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council heard two consultants' pitches Wednesday, reviving a dispute with County Executive Lamont McClure.

The prices came in lower than expected. Whether council decides to proceed with studies may be decided in March.

Last year, council passed resolutions and then ordinances asking for studies of employee pay and of the operations of Gracedale, the county nursing home. McClure vetoed the ordinances, saying the studies were not needed and would waste money. Lori Vargo Heffner, then president of council, said the studies were part of council's oversight of government. Council overrode both vetoes.

In November, requests for proposals, known as RFPs, went out for potential bidders to examine. Council's finance committee, led by Commissioner Ron Heckman, heard the proposals Wednesday after what Heckman referred to as a "family" dispute between council and the administration.

Heckman said McClure and his staff are not working with council: "Every single thing is a pushback," adding, "It's a game."

As the conversation grew heated, McClure said administration officials might leave the room.

Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni commented on a recent exchange with the administration about the RFPs: "I was somewhat disappointed by the tart response."

Vargo Heffner said the administration did not keep council informed, with "poor communications all around."

After the process was discussed for awhile, everybody stayed in the room and Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron started the presentations. He said after the RFPs were posted for qualified bidders to review, the pay-study proposal was viewed online 54 times and two bids were submitted.

One bid would have required items to be kept secret, so Barron said it was not considered.

"I don't think government should work that way," he said.

Bolton, a Maryland-based consulting firm, bid $64,600 to study employee pay versus comparable employers. David Johnson of Bolton said the pay study would take about 12 weeks.

"It's a pretty standard process" that his company has done many times for governments, he said.

The study as proposed would cover only non-union jobs. One of McClure's objections to the study was that most Northampton County employees are represented by unions and covered by collective bargaining agreements that supersede any study.

The other pitch made Wednesday was for a study of the operations of Gracedale. Barron said the RFP was viewed by 47 firms, and four made bids.

"One of the bids was over $600,000," he said, and three bidders were from out of state.

Affinity Health Services of Indiana, Pennsylvania (northeast of Pittsburgh), bid $39,980, Barron said. The company has already done work with Gracedale, the county home in Upper Nazareth Township.

Candace McMullen of Affinity said the review of operations could be finished in 90 to 120 days. McClure contends that Gracedale is already regulated by multiple agencies and does not need further scrutiny.

Council will consider resolutions on the two studies at its March 2 meeting.