EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's last two controllers have died in office. Now, County Council is seeking to find a third controller is less than two years.

Council's choice will only hold the job for about six months, until an elected controller takes office in 2024.

The controller is the county's fiscal watchdog, overseeing audits and reviewing spending. The last Controller, Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, 74, died June 30. He took the job on an interim basis after Antoine "Tony" Bassil died on Sept. 24, 2021.

The controller's job involves accounting, but financial expertise is not required, according to the county's home rule charter. An applicant must be a citizen of the U.S., "reside continuously" in the county and have lived in the county during the year before taking office. "The Controller shall be the official of the County responsible for the internal control of the fiscal transactions of the County," according to the charter. County Council has 30 days after the office becomes vacant to fill the spot. If council does not choose a controller, the responsibility falls to the county courts. The job is a short-term post. A new controller will be elected Nov. 7 and take office in January. To apply, send a letter with a written resume to: Office of Northampton County Council, c/o Kerry Myers, President, Northampton County Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, Pennsylvania 18042, or by email to lzembo@norcopa.gov. Applications must be received by July 13 at 4 p.m. Interviews will be held July 19, starting at 4 p.m. in Room 3116. To inquire about the process, call County Council at 610-829-6596. Previous controllers Szulborski and Bassil both had financial experience and were well-known in their communities. Bassil served as controller for the City of Easton, and owned the Carmelcorn Shop with his wife, Sia. Szulborski held leadership roles in many Bethlehem groups. He was a volunteer with the Sun Inn Preservation Association and served on councils at his church, Incarnation of Our Lord Parish. Szulborski also was on Bethlehem City Council from 1984 to 1996. Szulborski served an earlier term as interim controller when Stephen J. Barron Jr. resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.

Two County Council members are running for the job this fall: Republican John Cusick and Democrat Tara Zrinski. Neither has an accounting background, but they have cited their experience in reviewing county budgets and finances as credentials.