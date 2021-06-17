Northampton County Council plans to wipe out a dormant committee, but first they say, they have to find it.
The target is the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee (CEDS), which has a ponderous name but has not been active for years. So far, county officials have not been able to determine how it was formed, which makes terminating it awkward.
"How do we go about repealing or canceling an entity that no longer functions, but we don't have the establishing ordinance to repeal?" Councilman John Cusick asked at a personnel committee meeting Wednesday.
The mysterious origin of CEDS puts council into a puzzle that could have been envisioned by Franz Kafka, the 20th century author who mocked bureaucracy in works including "The Trial."
The committee "seems to no longer exist, but it exists," Cusick said.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said the defunct committee is, or was, a bi-county operation with Lehigh County. Indeed, that county's website says the committee "provides crucial oversight on regional economic development planning."
"We're going to prepare an ordinance to terminate it," Spadoni said. Lehigh County and the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. will be asked to weigh in "to be sure they have no objection."
Terminating a committee by ordinance means it will cease to exist regardless of how it was formed, Spadoni said.
"I appreciate all the due diligence on looking into eliminating something that may not really exist," Councilman Ronald Heckman said. "We're creating an ordinance to dissolve something that we have no record of ever existing."
Heckman speculated that the committee may have been created before many regional development activities were consolidated. Council Clerk Linda Zembo said Lehigh County and the LVEDC have been contacted for input.
The last appointments to the CEDS were made in 2012, Cusick said.
"I have no recollection of receiving reports from them since that time," he said.
County Executive Lamont McClure also had no details on the committee, though he advised council, "Let's slow down on abolishing a thing that we don't know what it is."
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said there is no rush to abolish something nobody has noticed for years, and that an ordinance to repeal will be created once more is known about the committee's origin.
County Council will meet tonight at 6:30 at the Northampton County government center.