EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County law that favors construction contractors with apprentice programs faces a public hearing Sept. 7, when a bid to exclude local firms from the rule may be voted upon.
The "responsible contractor ordinance" directs work to firms that have apprentices. Supporters of RCOs say they promote quality construction and workforce development; critics say the ordinances sway work toward union shops and cut down on the number of qualified bidders.
County Council passed the first RCO in 2018, requiring all county construction jobs of $250,000 and up to go to firms qualified under the ordinance. In 2020, that threshold was lowered to $100,000, securing more work for builders that offer apprenticeships.
An amendment to the RCO would exclude Lehigh and Northampton county firms from the rules.
"We obviously narrow the field when we say you have to have an apprenticeship program, which is a hallmark of union contractors," Commissioner John Goffredo said.
Goffredo, who works in construction, said his goal is to expand the number of potential bidders on county jobs. Some recent jobs drew only one bidder.
Goffredo said it is "hogwash" to say that only contractors who meet RCO requirements can do quality work.
Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure said the rule is working well. He said the county's new forensic center was built on time and under budget with the RCO, and that the county has retained non-union contractors with apprentice programs.
"I'm not sure where this is coming from," he said of the move to amend the RCO.
"The responsible contractor ordinance is an ordinance that's been on the books for nearly five years," McClure said in an interview. "That helps Northampton County get jobs done on time, under budget and very safely."
"...it's even more important because OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) doesn't apply to local governments, OK, people can get hurt, killed and maimed while working on the job," McClure added. "You're talking about, you know, high voltage jobs. You're talking about thousands of tons of concrete and steel. These are very, very dangerous jobs, and workers who are trained in an apprenticeship program are trained to work safely."
Goffredo said he considers the RCO to be discriminatory because it could block workers, even those who live in and pay taxes in the county, from some jobs.
He also noted again the lack of bids on some jobs.
"If you have one bid, you have no idea if that bid is in the realm of what it should be," Goffredo said.
McClure said evidence shows that under the RCO, the county has seen an increase in the number of jobs drawing multiple bids. He said more details would be presented to council later. McClure also said the response to requests for bids varies with how much money is a stake.
"The greater the value of the contract, the more bids you'll get," he said.
Goffredo raised what he called the discriminatory effects of an RCO multiple times.
"Do you think non-union people who live and work in the county should be able to bid on contracts?" he asked.
"If you comply with the RCO, yes," McClure said.
Commissioner John Cusick voted against lowering the RCO threshold to $100,000 in 2020. He has also pointed out what he says is a lack of bids.
"I saw we couldn't get bids to build an outhouse," he said, an apparent reference to work at a county park.
Council also heard the familiar voice of William McGee of Northampton Borough, a former councilmember with a construction background. He asked that the bill not be amended.
"The construction industry has been losing skilled workers due to retirement and the aging baby boomers," McGee said.
He said government should show leadership by promoting education and training in the field. McGee added that construction workers suffer a high rate of injuries compared to other fields, and upon retirement, are more likely to suffer from hearing impairment, loss of mobility and breathing problems.
Council President Kerry Myers set the date for the public hearing on the ordinance amendment, and a possible vote, for the meeting at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 7, at the government center in Easton.
County Council meetings are open to the public and broadcast on the Northampton County YouTube channel. Agendas and a link to the webcast will be posted on the county website a day in advance.