EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council heard from four candidates to serve as county controller on Wednesday, with a vote due Thursday.
The last two controllers — the county's independent fiscal watchdog — died in office.
The appointee will take the place of Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, who died June 30 at age 74. Szulborski was appointed in 2021 to the post after the death of Antoine "Tony" Bassil.
Whoever gets what is now a $65,000 per year job will hold it for just five months. A new controller will be elected in November and take office in January, when the salary will jump to $85,000. Northampton County Commissioners Tara Zrinski, a Democrat, and Republican John Cusick are the candidates on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The four applicants for the duration of the current term are Nurit Baron of Williams Township; Altynay Kanatbekoff, who works in the controller's office now; Nadeem Quayyum, who lost to Zrinski in the primary election; and Scott Parsons, a retired county employee.
The controller oversees audits and spending. The office is independent of council and the county executive.
Szulborski was a two-time controller. His first appointment was in 2018 when Stephen Barron Jr. resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.
The winning appointee needs five votes from the nine-member council.
County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the government center in Easton. If council does not appoint a new controller within 30 days, that responsibility falls to the court system.