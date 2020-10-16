WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Northampton County Council discussed a gift of land and history from Ned and Linda Heindel at its Thursday night meeting.
They own 77 acres in Williams Township that includes Hexenkopf Rock, a granite outcropping that some claim is haunted. Ned Heindel has published a book about the rock and its traditions, "Hexenkopf: History, Healing & Hexerei." The book is available at the Sigal Museum in Easton.
"We've enjoyed this land for five decades," Ned Heindel said of their property, and giving it to the county will ensure others can enjoy the views from the ridge and the beauty of the tract.
Linda Heindel said their land showcases the geology of the region and encompasses its history, starting with the Lenni Lenape tribe.
"It's the largest granite outcropping in Northampton County," she said. Native American and Colonial history are intertwined around Hexenkopf Rock, she said.
"The place is full of auras," she said.
The land also is full of fauna and flora, Ned Heindel said, from fungi to bears.
Council will vote on accepting the donation in November, when it will also consider the purchase of 92 acres in Lower Mount Bethel and Washington townships from the St. Anthony of Padua Parish. That land will cost $460,000, or $5,000 per acre.
Conservation Coordinator Sherry Acevedo said the land on Upper Little Creek Road includes woods and wetlands.
In other news, council debated a contract for $218,693 for a stretch of the Nor-Bath Trail. Councilman Kevin Lott pointed out that the winning bid was considerably lower than others.
Daniel Shivok of Grace Industries, the winning bidder, said his company would do the work at cost, with zero profit, because the trail is near the Bath-based contractor's headquarters.
Lori Vargo Heffner found the idea of a company working on zero profit margin to be unusual. Myers said if requests for additional payment came in once work starts, "there's going to be hell to pay," but council ultimately voted for Grace to do the job, 8-1. Zrinski voted no.
Northampton County Council's next meeting will be Nov. 5.