EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on awarding $571,615 in total grants to 46 small businesses.
The money comes from the county's share of the federal American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 pandemic relief. County Executive Lamont McClure and council are working toward giving away about $25 million over 2020 and the current year.
Some of the money came from the CARES Act, enacted under former President Donald Trump, and the rest from the ARP, signed into law by President Joseph Biden.
A committee of council members and McClure administration staff has reviewed grant requests, with assistance from the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. The average grant in this round is $12,426. Small businesses that suffered revenue losses from the pandemic are eligible.
Among businesses that may receive the maximum $15,000 grant Thursday are: Faust Heating & AC, Bath; Mitzi's Cafe, Bethlehem; Reliable Restorations, Hellertown; Corporate Cleaners of the Lehigh Valley, Freemansburg; and the Village Carriage Company, Northampton.
At the other end of the scale, the Nazareth Times LLC will receive $750 if its grant is approved.
Potential grant recipients were listed in county council's agenda. The agenda is a draft and changes may occur between now and the meeting, which will be held at 4:30 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, in council chambers on the third floor of the government center in Easton.