Northampton County Council will take up Executive Lamont McClure's proposed ban on gifts Thursday.
On Wednesday, McClure predicted passage by the end of July. Council must hold two readings on an ordinance, and Thursday's will be the first.
"I'm thrilled Council is going to pass my Gift Ban Ordinance at their meeting in two weeks," the executive said in an email statement.
McClure proposed the ban in April, citing conflicts between the county's Home Rule Charter - its Constitution - and its Administrative Code.
The charter bans employees and elected officials from receiving anything of value related to county work that is not available on similar terms to the public. The Administrative Code contains "exceptions to the gift ban big enough to drive a truck through," McClure said in April.
In the government-speak of the Charter: "No elected official, officer, or employee shall receive benefit from the profits or emoluments of any contract, job, work, or service for the County or accept anything of value, upon terms more favorable than those granted to the public generally, from any person dealing with the County."
"Emoluments" means a salary, fee or profit from office beyond what the county pays officials and employees.
When McClure proposed the bill, he said it was to close gaps between the Charter and the Administrative Code, not because of anybody taking gifts.
Under his plan, officials could accept a meal, within some limits, when speaking at a function, or accept something of "de minimis" value, such as a plaque, pen or T-shirt.
Council has questioned some aspects of the proposal, including what would be defined as "de minimis," a Latin term for something of trifling value.
Northampton County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, in the government center on Washington Street in Easton. The agenda for the meeting and a link to the a webcast are available on the county website.
Meeting agendas are subject to change.
