Northampton County is winding down its pandemic-relief grants to small businesses after dispensing about $25 million of federal money over two years.
County Council will vote Thursday on the final round of grants. The payments are funded by the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan money. The list for a final vote Thursday includes $715,370 total for 60 small businesses for an average of about $11,993. Farms, salons, bars, restaurants, stores, dentists, doctors, lawyers and locksmiths are among businesses that have benefitted from the program.
County Executive Lamont McClure said the earlier grants were designed to help businesses survive, while the later rounds were to help them thrive. Customer traffic on Northampton County's "Main Street" has been slow to return after the pandemic, he has said.
Among the businesses that will receive the maximum $15,000, if approved, include: Barn Swallow Farm and Northampton Diner, both in Northampton; Krocks Sales and Service, Nazareth; Sarosky Heating & Air Conditioning, Bethlehem Star Auto Glass and the Law Offices of Robert Pinel, all of Bethlehem; Three Brothers Beverage, Bangor, and in Easton, the medical practice of Dr. Scott Sackman and Giacomo's Italian Market.
At the other end of the scale, CompressionsRX of Easton, which provides first-aid training and prescription deliveries, is due to receive $101. Council's finance committee reviewed the proposed grants Wednesday.
Recipients are chosen from applicants screened by a committee including McClure's staff and council members, assisted by The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. Council has the final vote on awarding the grants.
County Council has consistently approved the grants, though Commissioner John Cusick has said the program has gone on too long, and Ron Heckman said the county should be making sure that the benefits of the grants go to employees.
Cusick questioned Wednesday whether Rivers Edge Mobile Home Park in Bangor qualifies as a small business. Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs, said the park is qualified to receive a grant because it includes a property-management business.
Some businesses have received two grants since the pandemic-relief program started, but none in this final round.
"These are all first-time (recipients)," Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said.
County Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county website. The agenda and supporting materials may change before the meeting starts.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
