EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council may vote in two weeks on whether it should seek bids for a study of how Gracedale Nursing Home operates.
County Executive Lamont McClure has objected, saying any study would be a waste of money. The home went through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, for a variety of reasons, but McClure has said it is turning around.
County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner has said reviewing how the Upper Nazareth Township facility operates is part of council's oversight responsibility.
Council introduced that ordinance and others that are the source of disagreement with the executive at its Thursday meeting at the government center in Easton.
There was no discussion of five ordinances, including the potential Gracedale study, a study of pay scales for county employees, and potential raises for elected officials. All were merely introduced, and in each case, as Vargo Heffner noted after each ordinance was accepted, "A public hearing, debate and possible vote will be held at the Sept. 15, 2022 meeting."
Council finished in about 40 minutes Thursday, but the next meeting could take longer.
The Gracedale ordinance, if approved, would seek bids for an operation study of the nursing home. The home has been short-staffed and operating at about 60% of capacity, but recent administration reports show improvement.
A wage and benefit study, last done in 2008, would try to determine whether county jobs are compensated competitively with similar posts in the region. McClure has also objected to the pay study, saying a similar, less expensive option is available.
The other three ordinances would raise the pay of elected officials, but not apply to any currently in office. The executive's salary would go to $120,000, effective Jan. 1, 2026; the controller would be paid $85,000 as of Jan. 1, 2024; and council pay would go up to $12,500 annually, plus $500 for the council president.
Council is also preparing for multiple budget hearings. The first will be held Oct. 5.
The county executive traditionally presents the annual budget to council in the first week of October.