Northampton County Council will consider contracting for studies of the operations of the Gracedale nursing home and of employee pay at its meeting Thursday.
The Upper Nazareth Township nursing home has been hindered by a shortage of employees, prompting management to limit admissions to about two-thirds of the capacity of 688 residents. The county also lost some employees who declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The federal government, not the county, required the vaccination. County Executive Lamont McClure said earlier that if Gracedale had not required vaccinations, it would have lost federal funding.
"Gracedale would cease to exist" without that funding, he said last month.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said the study of operations is not an indictment, but an attempt to find better ways of doing things.
"Nursing homes around the state are in trouble," she said. "All nursing homes have challenges post-COVID. Gracedale is unique. It doesn't reject clients."
The study, if approved by council Thursday, will look at how services are delivered without compromising on care.
Gracedale is already short of the 2.7 hours per day of patient nursing care required by the State of Pennsylvania. The state is considering raising that standard about 50%, to 4.1 hours of care.
Attracting staff is difficult when some hospitals are offering nurses sign-on bonuses of $30,000.
"Nobody's looking to indict anybody," Vargo Heffner said. "An operational study is not an indictment and it's not a fault-finding mission. I don't have any doubt that people have been working and trying to figure out ways to make it work."
She did say that the county needs to listen to the staff and added that she is determined to keep Gracedale open.
"I want Gracedale to be a healthy, thriving place," she said. "For the residents, it's their home."
The vote Thursday will be on requesting a proposal for a study by an outside organization.
Council will also consider a proposal for a study of county employee pay. That study, if voted in Thursday, would compare county pay to similar counties and to other regional employers, and review wages and benefits for comparable positions.
"If we use our resources intelligently, we can get good information for a reasonable amount of money," Vargo Heffner said.
County Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. See the county website for details and for a link to an Internet broadcast.