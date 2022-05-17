Gracedale Nursing Home generic drone
Chris Post | 69 News

Northampton County Council will review Wednesday plans to save Gracedale, the county nursing home.

The Upper Nazareth Township home for the aged and infirm faces a staff shortage and a potential State of Pennsylvania mandate that would require even more employees.

Some employees were fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a federal mandate that carried the threat of lost funding if not followed. Gracedale is also set up for four people per room, and that may be cut to two.

Talk of Gracedale has moved from fixing problems to saving the operation.

County Executive Lamont McClure wants to put $15.5 million, about half of the county's share of its 2022 federal pandemic-relief aid, toward Gracedale. County Council must approve the spending.

"If we really want to save Gracedale - cause its rebirth, revitalization - we need to start putting that money in now," he told Council at its May 6 meeting. Council's finance committee will meet Thursday to review Gracedale. That meeting will start immediately after the 4 p.m. personnel committee meeting, which has a short agenda. The meetings will be in the county government center in Easton and available via the Internet.

The home is operating at about two-thirds of its 688-bed capacity and limiting admissions because it cannot hire enough workers. The home is providing about 2.5 hours of patient care per day, below the current state standard of 2.7 hours. An increase to 4.1 hours is being discussed in Harrisburg, a 50% increase from the goal Gracedale is already not meeting.

McClure's plan, presented last month, would pay retention and recruitment bonuses, and add a daycare center to help keep employees. Some money would go toward replacing lost revenue, other staffing costs and capital expenses.

Council declined to approve his proposal at its May 5 meeting, pending further review. Commissioner John Brown, a Republican and former county executive, said Gracedale has management issues that money alone will not solve.

McClure is a Democrat, and Democrats hold a 5-4 majority on council, but the decision at that meeting to delay was also supported by Council President Lori Vargo Heffner. She is also a Democrat.

"I wanted to get more details," Vargo Heffner said Tuesday in advance of the Wednesday meeting. She expects a more specific version of McClure's plan to be presented.

"I want to support the employees of Gracedale," she said. "I want to see and hear a real plan: immediate, short-term, long-term."

Vargo Heffner also said council wants to see more detailed financial reports about the home before making decisions.

