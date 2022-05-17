Northampton County Council will review Wednesday plans to save Gracedale, the county nursing home.
The Upper Nazareth Township home for the aged and infirm faces a staff shortage and a potential State of Pennsylvania mandate that would require even more employees.
Some employees were fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a federal mandate that carried the threat of lost funding if not followed. Gracedale is also set up for four people per room, and that may be cut to two.
Talk of Gracedale has moved from fixing problems to saving the operation.
County Executive Lamont McClure wants to put $15.5 million, about half of the county's share of its 2022 federal pandemic-relief aid, toward Gracedale. County Council must approve the spending.
"If we really want to save Gracedale - cause its rebirth, revitalization - we need to start putting that money in now," he told Council at its May 6 meeting. Council's finance committee will meet Thursday to review Gracedale. That meeting will start immediately after the 4 p.m. personnel committee meeting, which has a short agenda. The meetings will be in the county government center in Easton and available via the Internet.
The home is operating at about two-thirds of its 688-bed capacity and limiting admissions because it cannot hire enough workers. The home is providing about 2.5 hours of patient care per day, below the current state standard of 2.7 hours. An increase to 4.1 hours is being discussed in Harrisburg, a 50% increase from the goal Gracedale is already not meeting.
McClure's plan, presented last month, would pay retention and recruitment bonuses, and add a daycare center to help keep employees. Some money would go toward replacing lost revenue, other staffing costs and capital expenses.
Council declined to approve his proposal at its May 5 meeting, pending further review. Commissioner John Brown, a Republican and former county executive, said Gracedale has management issues that money alone will not solve.
McClure is a Democrat, and Democrats hold a 5-4 majority on council, but the decision at that meeting to delay was also supported by Council President Lori Vargo Heffner. She is also a Democrat.
"I wanted to get more details," Vargo Heffner said Tuesday in advance of the Wednesday meeting. She expects a more specific version of McClure's plan to be presented.
"I want to support the employees of Gracedale," she said. "I want to see and hear a real plan: immediate, short-term, long-term."
Vargo Heffner also said council wants to see more detailed financial reports about the home before making decisions.
Northampton County Council to discuss Gracedale finances, Executive McClure's plan to save nursing home
Northampton County Council will review Wednesday plans to save Gracedale, the county nursing home.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Dellicker, Scheller face off in GOP race for 7th Congressional District
- Top Republican candidates for Pa. Senate remain locked in tight race
- Pa. gubernatorial candidates making the rounds across the state in final hours before polls close
- 4 Democratic candidates compete for party's nomination for Pa. Senate seat; Fetterman getting pacemaker
- Northampton County Council to discuss Gracedale finances, Executive McClure's plan to save nursing home
- Man dies after vehicle falls on him at recycling center in Lehigh Twp.
- 1 taken into custody after shots fired incident in Allentown
- Allentown police say missing woman with autism found
- 1 dead, 1 injured after pick-up truck crashes into pole, knocks out power in Bethlehem Twp.
- UGI to raise gas rates in June, December
Berks Area News
- Judge makes ruling to keep polls open in Berks until 9 p.m. due to 'widespread' problems
- Berks infectious disease expert encourages eligible patients to schedule 4th COVID booster
- Governor Mifflin School District breaks ground on new community center
- PennDOT to hold public meeting Wednesday on 222 widening and roundabout project
- Top Republican candidates for Pa. Senate remain locked in tight race
- Pa. gubernatorial candidates making the rounds across the state in final hours before polls close
- 4 Democratic candidates compete for party's nomination for Pa. Senate seat; Fetterman getting pacemaker
- Coroner's office releases name of person struck by train in Ontelaunee Twp.
- Berks sees 'widespread' problems with new electronic poll books
- Artist turns pandemic pastime into potential career with Lonnie Walker bobbleheads
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year, agency says
- Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
- House Dems propose $28 million to address formula shortage
- Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
- Environmentalists oppose more life for California nuke plant
- Markets shake off doldrums as traders get back to buying
- Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation
- Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas
- How to Find the Right Business Coach — and Avoid the Wrong One
- Live updates | Ukraine official: 7 killed in Donetsk region
Entertainment News
- Prince Harry hopes his children 'never have to experience' current social media climate
- Neil Patrick Harris apologizes after 'corpse of Amy Winehouse' gag resurfaces
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirm official wedding
- Miley Cyrus to host New Year's Eve special again
- Victoria Beckham thinks being “really thin” is an “old-fashioned attitude”
- Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy video address
- Taylor Hawkins' friends claim he was 'exhausted' by Foo Fighters' schedule
- Jeannie Mai struggled with postpartum anxiety
- WWE legend Ric Flair announces comeback plans for last ever match
- ‘Irma Vep’ Trailer: First Look at Alicia Vikander in New HBO Series (VIDEO)