Northampton County Council will take on two big issues at committee meetings Thursday: the Gracedale nursing home and potential tax breaks for the former Dixie Cup property.
Council's Economic Development Committee, led by Kevin Lott, will hear a presentation about a LERTA - Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance - plan for the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough. LERTA's are intended to encourage development by reducing taxes on new construction. Taxes gradually increase over a decade until the property is paying its full assessed value.
Three taxing bodies - the county, municipality, and school district - must approve LERTA status for a development because they will not receive full payment until the tax-abatement plan is over.
Nick Tsapatsaris, a developer from New Jersey, told council last month that he intends to convert the old paper-cup factory into a "last-mile logistics center," a place where goods would be dropped off before being delivered to customers.
County Council has approved several LERTA agreements, but at times has questioned why they are needed. Commissioner John Cusick noted that if somebody can afford to spend $2.1 million on a building in downtown Easton, "Why do they need a LERTA?"
The economic development committee will be held at 3:30 p.m. in council chambers in the government center in Easton. It will also be broadcast over the internet.
At 5 p.m. in chambers, Commissioner Ron Heckman's Human Services Committee will hear about the Gracedale county home. The Upper Nazareth Township facility is short-staffed and limiting admissions as a result. Gracedale is operating at about less than two-thirds of capacity, which limits revenue. Meanwhile, a potential Pennsylvania mandate to increase hours of patient care threatens to make the staffing situation even more dire.
Meanwhile, the federal government may set a limit of two residents per room. Much of Gracedale is set up for four.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has said Gracedale's survival is at risk. His administration will spend about $14 million of federal money on keeping and retaining staff, and on capital improvements.
The meeting of Heckman's committee will also be broadcast over the internet, as will the full council meeting at 6:30 p.m.
