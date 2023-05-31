Northampton County Council members will discuss limits on terms for future county executives and controllers at their meeting Thursday.



The final decision on term limits would be up to voters.



Agenda proposals consider two-term limits for the county executive, the top elected official, and for the controller, the independently elected fiscal watchdog.



If council moves ahead with the plan, each issue would be settled by a referendum in the fall 2023 election. Council will also discuss enshrining the current three-term limit on its members in the Home Rule Charter, Northampton County's constitution.



Council members are already limited to three terms, but that was set by ordinance. Approval by referendum is required to add it to the Charter.



There are no term limits now on the executive and controller.



The changes, even if voted on in the fall and approved, might not mean much for current officials. County Executive Lamont McClure was elected executive the first time in 2017 under the no-limits rules. Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was appointed to fill a vacancy and is not running in the fall.



McClure is in his second four-year term and hinted during a speech last week at running for one or two more.



When the limits might start to apply is left blank in each of the three agenda items.



The three ordinances to place the term limits before the voters will be considered Thursday by council under new business, meaning no formal action will be taken. No final vote can be held at least the June 15 meeting. If approved, the vote is to place the questions on the fall ballot for voters to decide.



A proposal by McClure for a gift ban on county employees and officials did not make it to the agenda. Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni has been reviewing the McClure proposal, which would ban all but "de minimis," or trivial, gifts.



McClure's proposal would allow officials to accept a plaque, pen or perhaps a meal at an event where they are asked to speak, but prohibit cash or items of real value.



Council members said earlier that they are open to the idea, but raised questions about enforcement and what exactly, in dollar terms, would be deemed "de minimis," a Latin term for something not worth accounting for.