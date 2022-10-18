Northampton County Council will discuss Wednesday a proposal for a health center for employees.



New Jersey-based Integrity Health made a lengthy pitch to council in August that left some members asking for more direct answers about costs and services. Integrity Health has operations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. County employees would not be required to use a health center, if it were created, according to that presentation.



"Where's the demonstrated savings?" Commissioner John Brown asked during the August presentation, and Council President Lori Vargo Heffner asked for more direct answers as the presentation went on.



Persuading commissioners (the title for members of council) to back a center may be difficult, comments at the last meeting indicated.



Commissioner Ron Heckman said the county is already served by two big medical organizations, Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.



Colleague Kerry Myers questioned why local government would venture into health care.



"It sounds to me like the county's getting involved in something really enormous," he said.



At that meeting, Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration, compared the idea to the clinic Bethlehem Steel Corp. opened in 1993 as a way to cut costs. That Hanover Township, Northampton County center was popular in the Steel community but closed in 2003, two years after the company filed for bankruptcy.



Council's personnel committee will meet at 4 p.m., and as soon as that is over, the finance committee will assemble to discuss the Integrity Health proposal.



After the finance committee meets, the Capital Projects and Operations Committee will discuss long-term plans for the Gracedale county nursing home, prison and government center.



The meetings are open to the public and broadcast via the county's website.