LERTA Alert: Northampton County Council will discuss tax breaks for River Pointe Logistics Park on Wednesday.



Developer Lou Pektor has proposed an industrial complex covering hundreds of acres along the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Northampton County, the township and the Bangor Area School District have voted to give a tax break known as a LERTA to the project, known as RPL, but county support is wavering.



LERTA, or Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, gives a break on site improvements that declines and then disappears over 10 years. The goal is to spur development, giving up some revenue up front in return for a bigger future tax base.



The Lehigh Valley-wide debate over the tax break and its role in promoting development has turned the obscure acronym LERTA into a routine expression at public meetings.



The Northampton County end of the LERTA was approved in 2018. Last year, Lou Pektor's daughter Lisa, project manager for RPL, talked to council about extending the breaks. Recently, County Executive Lamont McClure and Commissioner John Cusick, one-time supporters, have taken a skeptical view of the tax abatement.



Pektor's team has said River Pointe Logistics will create thousands of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue in the northern tier of the county, where many residents have to commute to find work.

A group of opponents have said RPL will ruin their rural way of life, bringing in trucks, noise, and pollution.



The land is zoned for industrial use, which includes warehouses. McClure and others have spoken out against "warehouse proliferation," but Lou Pektor has said all along that he is seeking manufacturing tenants, such as food processors. The land near Route 80 and the New York metropolitan area is too valuable to devote to warehouses, he said.



Last week, Lisa Pektor said extending the LERTA will help bring in higher-grade tenants instead of warehouses. Manufacturers spend more on construction, she said, and the tax benefit will help bring in better jobs.



"The LERTA is very important to the project’s ability to attract manufacturers rather than logistics companies," she said. Logistics is a term often used for warehouses.



"Manufacturers spend a lot more money on their facilities and therefore are subject to higher taxes as there are more improvements with the greater assessed value attributed to them," her email statement continued. "As the U.S. is competing globally to retain manufacturing, incentives are a big factor in the decision-making process for these companies. Every RFP (request for proposal) we respond to has a section dedicated to incentives already on the site and most companies are in discussions with LVEDC and DCED on other incentives offered by the Commonwealth."



County Council's Finance Committee will discuss River Pointe and the LERTA after the Personnel Committee meets at 4 p.m. The Personnel Committee agenda for Wednesday, March 15, is light, and the Finance Committee will start immediately after the first meeting ends.



Council does not make final decisions at committee meetings. The LERTA issue could come up Thursday, when the full council meets.



The committees will meet at the government center in Easton, and both meetings will be broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.