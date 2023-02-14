EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council will discuss third-party studies of the county nursing home and staff pay on Wednesday, two issues that have caused friction between the legislators and County Executive Lamont McClure.

Council's Finance Committee is prepared to hear updates on "requests for proposals," known as RFPs. The RFPs were approved by council last year and vetoed by McClure. Council overrode both vetoes as it seeks to review the operations of Gracedale Nursing Home and how pay for county employees matches up.

After an RFP is approved, it is posted to potential bidders.

Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner said Tuesday that the studies are part of council's oversight of government. She said the administration has not been providing information about the RFPs or responses from bidders seeking to undertake the studies.

"This is no different from any other request council would make," she said. "The administration is withholding information."

McClure has opposed both requests as wastes of money. He said last year that Gracedale, the nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township, is already scrutinized by regulators.

He reiterated his opposition on Tuesday but in an email statement, said the administration has done its job.

"The Home Rule Charter and Administrative Code has been followed, and the dictates of the Ordinance have been complied with to this point. Whether I think these are pointless exercises that was tax money is immaterial. I have a job to do and I am doing it," the statement said.

McClure also contends the pay study is not needed. Many county employees are represented by unions, with pay set via collective bargaining.

Council's Personnel Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to review McClure's appointments to boards and commission. The Finance Committee will meet immediately afterward.

The committees will meet in council chambers in the government center in Easton. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel.