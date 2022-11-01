Northampton County Council will take its third shot at reviewing County Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 budget on Wednesday.



Council will gather at its chambers in the government center in Easton at 4:30 p.m. to review the Department of Community and Economic Development, general government costs, the coroner's budget, and spending for court services. The meeting will also be broadcast on the Internet.



Community and Economic Development, led by Tina Smith, "provides resources to Northampton County communities and organizations to stimulate and support economic development, encourage community planning, and ensure a continuing improvement in qualify of life."



In short, the department promotes the county economy to increase the tax base and the number of jobs.



McClure's 2023 budget projects $69.1 million in revenue for DCED, as the department is known, down from $94.8 million this year. Much of that difference stems from lower COVID-19 grants from the federal government. DCED handled the allocation of federal pandemic-relief grants to non-profit groups, governments, and private businesses.



The 2023 budget also seeks a 53% increase in DCED funding for affordable housing, pushing that line item to $1.05 million, about 2% of projected department expenditures.



McClure's plan leaves taxes at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000. Each "mill" equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.



His total 2023 operating budget is $544.8 million, $25.5 million less than the 2022 spending plan.



County Council, led by President Lori Vargo Heffner, has two more budget hearings on its schedule: Public Works will be reviewed Nov. 9 and budget amendments will be considered Nov. 29, with both meetings at 4:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton.



Council may vote on passing the budget at its Dec. 1 meeting.