Northampton County Council members will have a chance to propose amendments to Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 budget on Tuesday.



One sticking point could be McClure's proposal for a health center for county employees and their dependents.



McClure's $544.8 million operating budget does not raise taxes and cuts spending by about $25.5 million over the current year. Property tax would remain at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000. Each mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.



While council votes on the budget, the executive has department heads, including Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron Jr., to shape the spending plan. The nine part-time members of council review a half-billion dollar budget with the help of three staff members.



Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said Monday that she expects commissioners (council members are known as commissioners) to propose amendments, but "Overall, council is committed to giving the administration what they need to run the county efficiently and effectively."



The biggest question about the budget, she said, is the proposed health center. Vargo Heffner said the administration did not follow typical due process before proposing the idea to council in August.

Under McClure's plan, Integrity Health of New Jersey would provide primary care in a leased clinic.



The proposal would provide good care for employees and save millions of taxpayer dollars, McClure contends. The center would be optional for employees, who would keep their existing health insurance.



Commissioners initially said not enough detail was provided about the plan, and questioned why a region with two big health systems - St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network - needs an out-of-state provider to come in.



"Putting money into the health center needs to be addressed before the budget will be passed," Vargo Heffner said. The current target date for a vote on the budget is Thursday, Dec. 1.



Another issue may be the county's proposed $1.4 million loan to New England Hydropower for a hydroelectric plant. That long-delayed project could start to take shape next year, New England Hydropower Chief Executive Officer Michael Kerr told council Nov. 17 at a committee meeting.



The proposed plant would use "Archimedes screw" technology (named for the Greek inventor from ancient times) to generate enough electricity for about 500 homes. It would be in Hugh Moore Park along the Delaware and Lehigh Canal, taking advantage of the rush of water created by the 30-foot drop between the canal and the river. Kerr said the small-scale hydro plant will occupy about a quarter acre.



Kerr estimated the total cost at $10 million, with privately-owned New England Hydropower providing $7 million, in addition to the county loan and Pennsylvania funding.



Executive McClure and Commissioner Tara Zrinski both expressed support Monday for using county money to fund renewable power.



Zrinski said she would object to "raiding the funds" earmarked in the 2023 budget for hydroelectric power.



"We have the opportunity to create clean, green energy that will serve generations to come and we should not squander this opportunity right before the project goes to construction," she said in a text message.



"There is very little wiggle room in this budget," Zrinski said.



County Council will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in its chambers at the government center in Easton to propose budget amendments.

The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast via the county's website.