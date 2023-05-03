Northampton County Council will meet for the first time Thursday with its new 5-4 Republican majority.
This time, the tide did not turn from an election. Council President Kerry Myers switched parties last week and is running as a Republican write-in candidate for District 2, which covers the Easton area.
Myers did not make it onto the ballot as a Democrat because he did not have 250 valid signatures on his nominating petition. Kelly Keegan, a Democrat, is the only District 2 candidate who will appear on the May 16 primary election ballot.
His switch turned the tide to the GOP. Myers played down the political aspect of the switch, saying county government is about service, not party.
The GOP majority includes Myers, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Cusick and John Brown. The four Democrats are Tara Zrinski, Lori Vargo Heffner, Ron Heckman and Kevin Lott.
While the Myers switch adds some potential drama, the council agenda for Thursday is light. The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will make an annual presentation to council.
The LVPC has been in the news recently, after Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure objected to the organization's planned move to Allentown from Hanover Township (Lehigh County). McClure said the move will extend driving times to LVPC events for Northampton County representatives.
He also objected to the terms of the lease for the Allentown waterfront property, and said staying in Hanover would be cheaper.
His counterpart in Lehigh County, Philips Armstrong, said the move will save money over time because the commission will not have to spend money on renovations.
The move was decided upon by the LVPC board's Executive Committee, not the staff. The LVPC's professional staff sets development standards for the 62 towns in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Council will also review an application for a state grant for Hangdog LV, a rope-climbing and zipline outdoor venue in Williams Township.
The full council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the government center at 669 Washington St., Easton. A link to watch a livestream of the meeting will be posted on the county website.
At 5 p.m., council's Human Services Committee will hear a monthly report on Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. The Economic Development Committee will hear a presentation from the Northampton County Housing Authority at a 3:30 p.m. meeting.
Agendas and links to committee meetings are posted on the website.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
