EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will hold its final 2022 meeting on Thursday to vote on grants to nonprofit groups and to try to override County Executive Lamont McClure's budget veto.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton, two hours earlier than most meetings. It will also be livestreamed.

Council approved McClure's $544.8 million 2023 budget last week, with changes that amounted to less than 1% of the total. McClure can veto changes. The nine-member council needs six votes to override a veto.

The biggest issue stems from a clean-energy plant that has been in the works for more than four years.

Over McClure's objection, council cut $647,000 from a loan for the project along the Lehigh Canal. That leaves a half-million dollars for a loan to New England Hydropower, the private company that proposes using "Archimedes screw" technology that will convert the kinetic energy generated by water rushing down into the Lehigh River into electricity.

The plan and loan were approved in 2018. Commissioner John Cusick (councilmembers are known as commissioners) has objected on multiple grounds. He said county taxpayers should not be used as venture capitalists. He also said the cost of the proposal has doubled from $5 million to $10 million total since it was approved.

Cusick proposed using some of the money cut from the loan for a student-loan repayment plan to attract and keep county employees.

New England Hydropower declined to comment today on the budget moves. The company said earlier it will put up $7 million of the total cost, and the money from Northampton County and the State of Pennsylvania would cover most of the rest.

McClure's $544.8 million spending plan for 2023 leaves property taxes at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed value. The operating budget also cuts about $25.5 million in spending from 2022.

Commissioner Tara Zrinski, an advocate for clean energy, said the county is obligated to meet its 2018 promise to New England Hydropower.

Council will also vote on $1,000 grants for the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Williams Township and the Williams Township Athletic Association.

Grants of $5,000 will be voted on for Sights of Hope, an organization that helps people who are blind or have impaired vision; Miracle League of Northampton County, and the Saucon Valley Community Center.