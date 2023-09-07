EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council will meet Thursday in Courtroom 1 at the government center in Easton.

Council usually meets in its chambers on the third floor of the government center. Courtroom 1 is more spacious and was used for some meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will also be broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.

The agenda for the meeting Thursday includes a bid to exclude contractors based in Lehigh and Northampton counties from the requirements of the county's "Responsible Contractor Ordinance."

That ordinance requires bidders on county construction jobs of $100,000 and up to have an apprentice program.

Supporters of RCOs say the rules promote workforce development. Opponents say the ordinance helps steer work to union shops, which usually have apprentice programs. Some non-union contractors also have apprenticeships.

The Thursday, Sept. 7 council meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting agenda and a link to the broadcast are available on the county website Agendas are subject to change.