Northampton County Council will meet Wednesday afternoon for its second session to review the proposed $544.8 million 2023 county budget.



County Executive Lamont McClure's spending plan keeps the property tax rate, known as the millage, the same as in 2022. The levy is 10.8 mills. With a mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value, the total tax on a property valued at $50,000 will be $540 if council approves the plan.



The term mill comes from the Latin millesimum, meaning one thousandth.



The executive proposes the budget, and the nine-member part-time council reviews it, may ask for changes, and votes to approve it.



Wednesday, council will go over the $89.5 million budget for courts and corrections, which includes Northampton County Prison. That takes up about $1 of every $6 spent. McClure's proposed amount for courts and corrections is a 2.4% increase over the 2022 budget. That category also includes budgets for the district attorney, who is independently elected; the sheriff, coroner and public defender's office.



While the budget focus tends to be on the tax rate, or millage, property tax payments account for just 19.8% of revenue. A little more than half of the 2023 budget is from "intergovernmental" funds, money from state and federal programs that support human-services expenses. The rest comes from the county's fund balance; fees, fines and charges, and a minuscule 0.1% comes from investment income.



McClure's operating budget, as proposed, would cut total spending by 4.5%. The 2022 total operating budget was $570.3 million, or $25.5 million more than the plans for 2023.



"For as many years as I can recall, I have been attempting to reverse the tide of over-taxation for the citizens of Northampton County," he said at his budget address Oct. 3. Last year, his budget cut taxes to 10.8 mills from 11.8, or about 8.5%.



He said his 2023 budget will maintain the county's fight against "warehouse proliferation" by preserving open space while not cutting services.



After Wednesday, County Council has three more review sessions on the spending plan: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the Department of Community and Economic Development; 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, for public works, capital projects and capital improvements, and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, for budget amendments. The schedule is subject to change.



Council met last week to discuss the "general government" portion of the budget. That includes the costs of council, the executive, controller, solicitor, human resources, fiscal affairs and administration.



Council plans to vote Dec. 1 on the plan. That date is also subject to change.