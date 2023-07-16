Northampton County Council will interview applicants Wednesday for the office of County Controller.
Interviews of "several" applicants will be held July 19, according to a council official. County Council will meet Thursday, July 20, and may select a successor to Richard "Bucky" Szulborski at that meeting.
The controller is an independently elected fiscal watchdog, overseeing audits and spending. When the post is vacant, County Council must fill it within 30 days. If Council does not pick a new Controller, the court system makes the selection.
Whoever takes the $85,000-per-year job will serve only through the beginning of January, when an elected Controller will take office. If a Controller is named Thursday, the appointee would only hold the job for a little more than five months.
The county's last two Controllers have died in office. Szulborski died June 30. He was a two-time controller, stepping in to fill the vacancy when Antoine "Tony" Bassil died Sept. 24, 2021, and earlier, in 2018, when Stephen J. Barron Jr. resigned to take over as director of finance in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.
Both of the late controllers had government experience before taking over the county position. Szulborski was a member of Bethlehem City Council from 1984 to 1996, and Bassil was Controller for the City of Easton before being elected to the county job.
Two members of County Council are running for Controller in the Nov. 7 election: Democrat Tara Zrinski and Republican John Cusick. Neither has an accounting background, but both have cited their experience in reviewing county budgets and spending as qualifications.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
