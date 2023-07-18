Northampton County Council will delve into two independently elected offices Wednesday, as it interviews candidates for a new controller and discusses term limits on the District Attorney.

Council's Personnel Committee will interview candidates for controller during a meeting at 4 p.m. The last two controllers died in office. The controller is the county's independent fiscal watchdog, overseeing audits and spending.

Richard "Bucky" Szulborski died June 30, creating a vacancy in the controller's office for the second time in two years. Szulborski was appointed in 2021 after the death of Antoine "Tony" Bassil.

Szulborski also was appointed in 2018 when Stephen J. Barron Jr. resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.

The county Home Rule Charter gives Council the responsibility of filling the vacancy. If Council does not make an appointment within 30 days, the responsibility falls to the court system.

When Szuborski applied to serve as interim controller after Bassil's death, he was the only applicant, but a council official said Monday there are several applicants this time.

A new Controller will be elected in November and be sworn in to the $85,000-per-year office in January. Democrat Tara Zrinski and Republican John Cusick, both members of county council, are on the ballot for Nov. 7.

After the Personnel Committee holds interviews, Council's Finance Committee will meet, with a brief agenda. Then the Governance Committee will discuss a proposed limit of two four-year terms "in succession" for the District Attorney, meaning a DA could serve two terms, take time off and come back. There is no term limit for DA as of now.

First-term District Attorney Terence Houck declined to comment Tuesday on the proposed limit. Houck will be on the November ticket as a Republican against Democrat Stephen Barrata.

As proposed on July 6, the limit on the District Attorney would not take effect until 2028, in theory opening the door for Houck to serve four terms straight.

If Council approves the proposal for the District Attorney, the final decision will be made by voters in a referendum.

Three proposals to limit terms will definitely be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Council has approved referendum questions to limit the County Executive and the Controller to two successive terms, and to limit council members to three terms.

County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed all three measures, saying they contained ambiguous language that could lead to litigation. Council voted to override the vetoes.

The full County Council will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the government center in Easton. Final votes on the new controller and DA term limits may be held. The meeting agenda is due to be posted Wednesday on council's web page.