Northampton County Council will review Thursday an ordinance that would require a study of the operations of Gracedale, the county nursing home.



That proposal and another for a pay study of county jobs have been a source of tension between County Executive Lamont McClure and the council. In a statement Wednesday, McClure said county council's president is behind the Gracedale proposal.



"I'm not sure why Lori Vargo Heffner wants to waste tax money on a frivolous study when all of the metrics are demonstrating that Gracedale is making a comeback," the executive said.



Vargo Heffner, in turn, said council has a right to perform oversight of county functions.



"This is not an LVH (her initials) production," she said of the Gracedale study. "I'm tired of Mr. McClure villainizing me and other council members for doing our job."



The ordinance is only being introduced. A binding vote cannot be held until a second reading at council's Sept. 15 meeting.



Gracedale has been short of staff, but that problem has eased. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand and pay for nurses jumped, making it difficult for a non-profit operation like Gracedale to keep up with hospitals offering big bonuses. Gracedale also had to follow a federal vaccination mandate for staff or lose dollars from Washington.



The county limited admission to the home to compensate for the staff shortage, but it remains a lodging of last resort for elderly and infirm people, McClure has said.



"I'm glad to see that things are moving in the right direction," Vargo Heffner said of Gracedale. She said the entire nine-member council will make a decision: "If council wants it done, they'll vote yes. If not, they'll vote no. It's nine people, not just me."



Earlier this year, McClure proposed spending $15 million of federal pandemic aid to "save Gracedale" and county council approved most of that request.



Council will also consider seeking bids for the pay study of county workers, and Vargo Heffner said that while Gracedale is important, the pay study is a priority. It will attempt to determine fair pay for employees based on job descriptions and comparable compensation elsewhere. That ordinance is also being introduced, with no final vote until a later meeting.



The agenda for Thursday also includes ordinances setting pay for elected county officials.



County council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers on the third floor of the government center in Easton. The meeting is also available online.