EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council's review of a $544.8 million operating budget for 2023 is winding down.

On Wednesday, the nine-member part-time council will go over the Public Works budget, which accounts for $23.7 million, or 4.4% of proposed spending next year.

The department, led by Michael Emili, oversees solid waste, recycling and pest control, and guides the construction of capital improvements, such as building renovations. It also provides custodial services at most county operations, repairs and maintain buildings, and oversees the maintenance and construction of bridges.

Public Works also handles one of the county's most popular programs, parks and recreation. Preserving open space has been a goal of the administration of County Executive Lamont McClure, with the support of county council.

Council, led by President Lori Vargo Heffner, will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton on Wednesday to go through the Public Works plan. After that, one more hearing is scheduled to consider budget amendments at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Council has a tentative plan to vote on the total budget at its regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Executive McClure's $544.8 million operating budget cuts spending by $25.5 million compared to 2021 and leaves the property tax millage unchanged at 10.8. At that rate, a property assessed at $50,000 would pay $540 in county tax. Each mill equals $1 per assessed value. The term comes from the Latin millesimum, which means one-thousandth.