Northampton County Council will consider Thursday spending $50,000 for sampling stations to determine how the warehouse and trucking industries affect air quality in the region.
A group of residents, including former Council President Greg Zebrowski, pitched the idea last month, and a vote is due at council's Thursday meeting. If approved, the $50,000 would come from Northampton County's federal American Rescue Plan pandemic aid. The county received $30.3 million this year, the second and last year of ARP funding.
The issue came up at council's June 16 meeting and was delayed after several commissioners said they had not received enough detail about the proposal, and there were questions about a management fee. Whether the data gathered would ever be used was also brought up.
"We've got studies with dust on them," Commissioner Ron Heckman said at the June meeting, when questioning allocating the money without knowing more about the project.
Charles Dertinger, the county's director of administration, said the $50,000 will not be spent to prove that there is an air-quality problem.
"It's obvious that there's a problem," Dertinger said. "They're looking to provide data."
Data about air quality might be used to guide future development. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has said repeatedly that the region has enough warehouses, but meanwhile, millions of more square feet are being proposed almost monthly. Planning and zoning, the municipal standards that determine where warehouses can be built, are not subject to county approval.
Lehigh County is also being asked to contribute $50,000 for air samplers.
Zebrowski often raised the issue of warehouses and diesel fumes when he served as chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Other members of the residents' group include Andrea Wittchen, Breena Holland and attorney Charles Elliott.
The $50,000 will be considered at council's regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the government center in Easton.
At 5 p.m., council's human services committee will hear an update on Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. Gracedale has been short of staff and limiting patient admissions as a result.
McClure asked council to spend $15 million of this year's federal ARP money to, as he put it, save the home. Council approved most of what he asked for earlier this year.
Northampton County Council to review $50K for air sampling, hear update on Gracedale
Northampton County Council will consider Thursday spending $50,000 for sampling stations to determine how the warehouse and trucking industries affect air quality in the region.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Bethlehem police discuss security preparations for Musikfest
- Northampton County Council to review $50K for air sampling, hear update on Gracedale
- LVHN offering COVID vaccines for kids 6 months and older in the Poconos
- Allentown police investigating reports of people shooting others at random using gel blaster toy guns
- Allentown police looking for people who stole purse from vehicle, tried to use stolen credit cards to buy gift cards
- Tractor trailer driver cited in Route 33 crash that led to hours-long traffic jam
- Former GOP congressmen Dent, Greenwood endorse Democrat Shapiro for governor
- Still no decision on proposed industrial-use building on Van Buren Road in Palmer Twp.
- Zoning change needed for proposed Freemansburg Avenue apartments to move forward
- Bethlehem postpones vote on Southside LERTA
Berks Area News
- 'Creepy Dolls' offer unique souvenir option at Kutztown Folk Festival
- Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority conducts inaugural meeting
- Hereford Township considering repealing ordinance on tree removal
- Former GOP congressmen Dent, Greenwood endorse Democrat Shapiro for governor
- Pro motorcycle racer, Penn State Berks grad remembered after death from on-track incident
- Little Richard's shares its most popular food item at Kutztown Folk Festival
- Reading officials discuss possibility of adding mold remediation to city's inspection code
- Reading City Council to seek legal advice on proposed charter amendment
- Crowds return to popular Kutztown Folk Festival Quilt Barn
- Has Juliet finally found her forever Romeo? Did you know that Taylor Swift can count these famous hunks as her ex-lovers?
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- New Mexico governor withstands lawsuits over pandemic orders
- Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold
- New distillery open for business in Jim Thorpe
- Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
- EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader
- Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back
- Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
- Stocks rise after release of Fed meeting minutes
- Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
- Are 0% Interest Student Loans Better Than $10K Cancellation?
Entertainment News
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: FCC RAISES TIKTOK SECURITY CONCERNS
- Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage
- RAW: FILE-ACTRESS HAYDEN PANETTIERE REVEALS ADDICTION BATTLE
- 'Creepy Dolls' offer unique souvenir option at Kutztown Folk Festival
- 50,000 people expected to attend return of Yuengling's Summer Concert featuring Lee Brice
- Noah Cyrus used to feel 'stripped of identity' when asked about sister Miley
- Jury finds man guilty of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle
- Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - June edition
- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge photographs Duchess of Cornwall for magazine shoot
- David Harbour shed 80 pounds before filming new season of Stranger Things