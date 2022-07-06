Northampton County Courthouse

Northampton County Council will consider Thursday spending $50,000 for sampling stations to determine how the warehouse and trucking industries affect air quality in the region.

A group of residents, including former Council President Greg Zebrowski, pitched the idea last month, and a vote is due at council's Thursday meeting. If approved, the $50,000 would come from Northampton County's federal American Rescue Plan pandemic aid. The county received $30.3 million this year, the second and last year of ARP funding.

The issue came up at council's June 16 meeting and was delayed after several commissioners said they had not received enough detail about the proposal, and there were questions about a management fee. Whether the data gathered would ever be used was also brought up.

"We've got studies with dust on them," Commissioner Ron Heckman said at the June meeting, when questioning allocating the money without knowing more about the project.

Charles Dertinger, the county's director of administration, said the $50,000 will not be spent to prove that there is an air-quality problem.

"It's obvious that there's a problem," Dertinger said. "They're looking to provide data."

Data about air quality might be used to guide future development. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has said repeatedly that the region has enough warehouses, but meanwhile, millions of more square feet are being proposed almost monthly. Planning and zoning, the municipal standards that determine where warehouses can be built, are not subject to county approval.

Lehigh County is also being asked to contribute $50,000 for air samplers.

Zebrowski often raised the issue of warehouses and diesel fumes when he served as chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Other members of the residents' group include Andrea Wittchen, Breena Holland and attorney Charles Elliott.

The $50,000 will be considered at council's regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the government center in Easton.

At 5 p.m., council's human services committee will hear an update on Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. Gracedale has been short of staff and limiting patient admissions as a result.

McClure asked council to spend $15 million of this year's federal ARP money to, as he put it, save the home. Council approved most of what he asked for earlier this year.

 
 

