coronavirus money graphic generic

Northampton County Council will review Thursday $943,644 in COVID-19 pandemic-relief grants to 69 small businesses, using money from the county's share of the federal American Rescue Plan.

County Executive Lamont McClure and council may dispense as much as $25 million in grants to small businesses over two years. Grants in 2020 were funded by the CARES Act, and the latest round of aid is from the rescue plan. A committee of administration members and council, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, reviewed applications.

Some requests for money were from outside of the county or otherwise not eligible for grants. Businesses were required to have fewer than 100 employees and demonstrate loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

Council's agenda for the 6:30 p.m. meeting Thursday at the government center in Easton is subject to change.

Among businesses in line for the maximum $15,000 grant are Seven Sirens Brewing, Liberty Tax Service, and Granola Factory, Bethlehem; Bell Apothecary, Flying Locksmiths and Pop's Kitchen, Easton; Schoolhouse Orthodontics and Nazareth Diner, Nazareth; Papa John's Pizza, Hellertown, and Mr. Pastie, Pen Argyl.

The average proposed grant in this round is $13,676.

