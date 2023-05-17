Northampton County may get a more consistent code of ethics, as proposed by Executive Lamont McClure.



County Council is due to review McClure's request at a committee meeting Thursday and then to consider it as a "new business" item at its full meeting at 6:30 p.m. A final vote could be held at council's first meeting in June.



McClure has pointed out conflicts between the Home Rule Charter -- which is akin to the county's constitution -- and its administrative code.



"We do have an absolute gift ban, except the exceptions to the gift ban are big enough to drive a truck through," McClure said at an April meeting.



The Home Rule Charter bars employees and elected officials from receiving any benefit "of any contract, job, work, or service for the county or accept anything of value, upon terms more favorable than those granted to the public generally, from any person dealing with the county." It also bars any official or employee from soliciting or receiving anything of value in the course of doing public business, except from the county.



The code allows for exceptions.



McClure's goal is for a code that bars the acceptance of anything of more than "de minimis" value. De minimis is a Latin term for something trivial, such as a pen or T-shirt, or a meal within certain limits.



His proposal is similar to the rules set by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for the state's executive branch. It bars gifts of real value, while not requiring an official to reject a plaque bestowed, for example, by a civic group.



McClure said in April that he did not make the proposal in response to any known violation of the charter or administrative code. As Executive, he can propose the ethics amendment but Council has the authority to pass the legislation.



Earlier this month, McClure said the proposal was being reviewed by Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni.



Council's Governance Committee will review the amendment at its 3:30 p.m. meeting Thursday and the full council will consider it under its new business agenda at 6:30 p.m.

"I'm gratified that County Council is taking up my gift ban for consideration," McClure said in an emailed statement. "We need to make sure that the language in the Home Rule Charter and the Administrative Code agree. This is an easy fix for people who understand how our Charter and Code work."



The meetings are open to the public and will be held at the government center in Easton. Agendas and links to webcasts of the meetings are available on the county website.