Northampton County Council will discuss third-party studies of county government pay and of the operations of the Gracedale nursing home on Thursday.



County Executive Lamont McClure has opposed both studies, saying they are a waste of money.



Council President Lori Vargo Heffner has said the council is exercising its right to oversee county operations.



So far, no money has been committed. County Council has voted to send requests for proposals, known as RFPs, inviting bids on studies.



McClure vetoed both proposed studies, but Council overrode the vetoes in October. The executive said then that Gracedale is turning around after a staff shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Upper Nazareth Township facility is already regulated at the state and federal levels.



"Considering we've just come out of an economic and health disaster that we haven't seen in more than 100 years, the management of Gracedale is doing a terrific job, and having some third-party consultant come in and look over their shoulder isn't going to do anybody any good, especially the residents," McClure said last month.



Council voted earlier this year to approve McClure's $15 million plan to "save Gracedale," as he put it. The plan uses federal pandemic-relief aid.



McClure also contends that the pay study is not needed because most county employees are represented by unions and they have benefits, including a pension, that most private-sector workers do not have.



The requests for proposals will be discussed at council's Governance Committee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at the government center in Easton.



The entire council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All council meetings are streamed live.