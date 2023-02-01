Northampton County Council has some catching up to do Thursday because it was not able to vote on anything at its last session.
Council's Jan. 19 meeting was uneventful because the agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance, as required by the state's Open Meeting law, known as "the Sunshine Act." The only thing council could vote on was adjourning.
On Thursday, council will go over a proposed LERTA - Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance - proposal for South Bethlehem. Pennsylvania's LERTA law allows municipalities to charge reduced taxes on new construction in deteriorated areas. That reduction does not apply to the land, and the tax break declines over a decade. After 10 years, the full tax is paid.
Southside LERTA District II could encourage the building of affordable housing, which is defined at the federal level as costing less than 30% of gross income.
Council will also take another look at a proposed health center for county employees and their dependents.
County Executive Lamont McClure said such a center would save millions of taxpayer dollars while providing good care for employees, and using the center would be an option. Staff members would keep their regular health care and providers. He has chosen Integrity Health of New Jersey as the provider.
Council has blocked the plan so far, saying competitive bidding should have been required. Some members have pointed out that the region already has two big health networks - Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network - which could provide such a service.
Some business from Jan. 19 is also on the agenda, including a lease for the West First Street, Wind Gap, office of District Magistrate Joseph Depue. Council must approve all county leases.
Also from last month's light agenda are several McClure appointments to boards and commissions, and a personnel request from District Attorney Terence Houck.
County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the government center on Washington Street in Easton. The meeting will also be broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
