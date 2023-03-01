Northampton County Council will consider contracts for studies of employee pay and Gracedale at its Thursday meeting.



Council pushed last year for studies of how employees are paid relative to the market, and of the operations of the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township.



County Executive Lamont McClure objected to both, saying they would be a waste of money. McClure said a majority of county employees are represented by unions, and that Gracedale is already under regulatory scrutiny by the State of Pennsylvania and the federal government.



After votes, vetoes and other votes, "requests for proposals," known as RFPs, went out to bidders for both studies.



On Feb. 15, McClure's administration presented its preferred bidders.



Bolton, a Maryland-based consulting firm, bid $64,600 to study the pay of county employees. Bolton representative David Johnson said a study would take about 12 weeks. He said the studies are a "standard process" that his company has done many times.



Only non-union jobs will be reviewed. Union workers are subject to collective bargaining agreements that set wages and work rules.



Council will also review the $39,980 bid for a study of Gracedale by Affinity Health Services of Indiana, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. That company is familiar with Gracedale from earlier work.



Candace McMullen of Affinity said the study could be completed within 90 to 120 days.



The full meeting of council will be at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton.



At 3:30 p.m., council's Economic Development Committee will meet to hear presentations from ArtsQuest and Lehigh Heavy forge RACP.



At 5 p.m., the Human Services Committee will hear a monthly update on Gracedale.



All three meetings will be broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.