Northampton County Council will review Thursday a tax break proposed for a warehouse at the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough.
County Executive Lamont McClure has already said he would veto the tax-abatement ordinance if it passes, citing concern about traffic, pollution and giving a break to an industry that many residents oppose. At the same time, the warehouse and trucking industry employ about 10% of local workers, according to one study.
Developer Nick Tsapatsaris told county council in May that converting the dormant building off 25th Street is not feasible without the tax incentive provided by a LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. He proposed a "last mile" warehouse, the final stop before goods are sent to buyers.
Pennsylvania allows local taxing bodies - towns, counties and school districts - to give developers a break that gradually disappears over 10 years. The idea behind LERTAs is that they will jump-start development, expanding the tax base over time.
McClure sees more pain than gain from Tsapatsaris's plan. Wilson Borough and the Wilson Area School District have already approved giving Tsapatsaris a break. County Council, which would have to vote twice to approve a LERTA for the Dixie Cup plan, is taking its first official look at a tax-break ordinance Thursday at its 6:30 p.m. meeting.
The proposed use is permitted by zoning, but Tsapatsaris said county approval of the tax break is essential.
"This is America and you can do what you want in a free market, but I don't necessarily think we ought to be doing tax breaks to create more truck traffic," McClure said earlier this month.
County commissioners - members of council are known as commissioners - have also questioned the plan. The Lehigh Valley warehouse industry has skyrocketed, thanks to the region's location along the East Coast "megalopolis" that stretches from Boston to Washington, D.C.
Commissioner Kevin Lott noted at a meeting that if the region is "the No. 1 booming market" for distribution, warehouses should not need subsidies.
Commissioner John Cusick has questioned LERTAs in general, pointing out that developers agree to pay millions of dollars for properties and then ask for help in developing them. That help comes from other county residents and businesses, who do not get breaks on their tax bills.
County Council will hold just a first reading on the Dixie Cup LERTA on Thursday. Passing an ordinance would require a second vote, to be held later. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes, and it would need six to override a McClure veto.
Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its third-floor chambers at the government center in Easton.
Northampton County Council to review tax break Thursday for proposed warehouse at Dixie Cup plant
Northampton County Council will review Thursday a tax break proposed for a warehouse at the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton County Council to review tax break Thursday for proposed warehouse at Dixie Cup plant
- L. Saucon Twp. police looking for truck that downed wires, causing hours-long road closure
- Several sites in Allentown offering free meals to kids this summer
- Beat the heat: Allentown offers free, reduced pool admission amid heat wave
- Hotel Bethlehem up for best historic hotel: What makes the Lehigh Valley gem so special?
- Easton pools: Eddyside closed due to mechanical issue, Heil open instead
- Operators of Riverton Hotel and Restaurant in Lower Mount Bethel to retire after 43 years
- Bethlehem City Council advances new LERTA district
- Raging fire destroys pole barn in North Whitehall
- Tractor-trailer carrying Halloween candy catches fire on I-78
Berks Area News
- Berks man accused in Jan. 6 attack agrees to plea deal
- Tracing family trees: Genetic genealogy helps find suspects, crack cold cases
- NBA player Lonnie Walker meets with youth at Olivet Boys & Girls Club
- NBA player Lonnie Walker given Key to the City of Reading
- Music teachers from across the state gather at GoggleWorks to give back
- Berks residents, workers look for ways to beat the summer heat
- Berks gets $2.9 million grant, $4.2 million loan to redevelop former World War II base at Airport
- Rep. Dean among more than a dozen members of Congress arrested during protest
- ARL issues Code Red this week for pets in Reading
- Reading shelter temporarily increasing capacity to house homeless during extreme heat
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Wall Street closes higher, adding to gains after big rally
- Wall Street closes higher, adding to gains after big rally
- Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come
- 3 weeks of protests in Panama cause food, fuel shortages
- Election of unpopular Sri Lankan PM invites more turmoil
- Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash
- Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash
- US demands talks on Mexican energy policies it calls unfair
- US demands talks on Mexican energy policies it calls unfair
- Suit faults FEC for inaction on Trump's teasing of 2024 run
Entertainment News
- Baywatch star Donna D’Errico blasts trolls who branded her 'too told to wear a bikini'
- ‘The Last Movie Stars’: Ethan Hawke on Building an Honest Picture of Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward
- The 100 worst dramas of all time
- Everything We Know About ‘The Old Man’ Season 2
- Ivana Trump gave Michael Jackson 'open invitation' for playdates with her kids
- David Hasselhoff reunites with Baywatch co-stars for 70th birthday party
- Kim Kardashian left 'hefty tip' after racking up $576 dinner bill at Italian restaurant
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: Targaryen Turmoil in ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel (VIDEO)
- ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Casts H.E.R. as Belle
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Really Killed Bunny Folger? (POLL)