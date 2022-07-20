Dixie Cup plant in Wilson

Northampton County Council will review Thursday a tax break proposed for a warehouse at the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough.

County Executive Lamont McClure has already said he would veto the tax-abatement ordinance if it passes, citing concern about traffic, pollution and giving a break to an industry that many residents oppose. At the same time, the warehouse and trucking industry employ about 10% of local workers, according to one study.

Developer Nick Tsapatsaris told county council in May that converting the dormant building off 25th Street is not feasible without the tax incentive provided by a LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. He proposed a "last mile" warehouse, the final stop before goods are sent to buyers.

Pennsylvania allows local taxing bodies - towns, counties and school districts - to give developers a break that gradually disappears over 10 years. The idea behind LERTAs is that they will jump-start development, expanding the tax base over time.

McClure sees more pain than gain from Tsapatsaris's plan. Wilson Borough and the Wilson Area School District have already approved giving Tsapatsaris a break. County Council, which would have to vote twice to approve a LERTA for the Dixie Cup plan, is taking its first official look at a tax-break ordinance Thursday at its 6:30 p.m. meeting.

The proposed use is permitted by zoning, but Tsapatsaris said county approval of the tax break is essential.

"This is America and you can do what you want in a free market, but I don't necessarily think we ought to be doing tax breaks to create more truck traffic," McClure said earlier this month.

County commissioners - members of council are known as commissioners - have also questioned the plan. The Lehigh Valley warehouse industry has skyrocketed, thanks to the region's location along the East Coast "megalopolis" that stretches from Boston to Washington, D.C.

Commissioner Kevin Lott noted at a meeting that if the region is "the No. 1 booming market" for distribution, warehouses should not need subsidies.

Commissioner John Cusick has questioned LERTAs in general, pointing out that developers agree to pay millions of dollars for properties and then ask for help in developing them. That help comes from other county residents and businesses, who do not get breaks on their tax bills.

County Council will hold just a first reading on the Dixie Cup LERTA on Thursday. Passing an ordinance would require a second vote, to be held later. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes, and it would need six to override a McClure veto.

Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its third-floor chambers at the government center in Easton.

 
 
 
 

