EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council passed ordinances Thursday seeking bids for a study of salaries, and a review of the operation of the Gracedale Nursing Home.

County Executive Lamont McClure opposes both plans. He did not attend council's meeting Thursday. Both ordinances passed 8-0, providing a two-vote buffer to override a veto. Five of nine council votes are needed to pass an ordinance, and six to override a veto.

No commitment to spending money was made Thursday; the votes merely authorized requests for proposals from "qualified bidders."

The pay study would look at comparable compensation and benefits at other counties, and in similar organizations in the region.

"We are supposed to do one from time to time, and the last time we did it was 2007, so it is beyond time that we did it," Commissioner John Cusick said (councilmembers are known as commissioners).

Commissioner Ron Heckman said county employees should not necessarily expect big changes: "The expectations of a study sometimes outweigh the realities of a study."

Council President Lori Vargo Heffner noted that council earlier passed a resolution seeking bids for a study, but that did not move forward, so council had to pass an ordinance.

The vote for the pay study was unanimous, supported by Vargo Heffner, Cusick, Heckman, John Goffredo, Thomas Giovanni, Kerry Myers, Tara Zrinski and John Brown. Kevin Lott was absent.

McClure has said a less expensive option is available.

The unanimous vote for the Gracedale study seeks an outside review of all aspects of the Upper Nazareth Township nursing home's operations.

Gracedale suffered a staff shortage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading its administration to cut admissions so the home had enough workers to care for residents.

Earlier this year, McClure proposed a plan to use $15 million of federal pandemic-relief aid to, as he put it, "save Gracedale." The home is the refuge of last resort for some elderly and infirm residents.

The home has bounced back, and the study is a waste of money, McClure said earlier. Council disagrees.

"I'm all for going in and doing whatever we have to do to make sure we're on point," Myers said.

Cusick raised the issue of what is the appropriate capacity of the home, currently set at 688, though it has about 400 residents. The 688-person limit is based on having four people in a room, which Cusick said is no longer an industry standard. He also said that the federal COVID-19 funding is not something that will be available in the future.

Vargo Heffner said the county needs an objective, outside look at the home.

"It's not here to bash the staff in any way," she said. Vargo Heffner said the council supports the home and wants a look at it from an independent point of view.

Council also voted 8-0 to raise the salary of the county controller to $85,000 from $65,000. The controller is an elected fiscal watchdog who monitors spending and oversees audits. That higher salary will not take effect until the completion of Richard "Bucky" Szulborski's term.

The commissioners grappled with the thorny issue of raising pay for their position, although that too will not take effect during current terms. The vote to raise pay to $12,500 from $9,500 passed 6-2, with Zrinski and Goffredo in opposition.

Council then discussed raising the executive's salary to $120,000 from $85,000. At 41%, that was deemed to be too big of an increase, and an increase to $105,000, or 24%, was settled on. That vote passed 6-2, with Zrinski and Brown, a former county executive, opposed.

Myers and Cusick said the job pays too little for an executive with a half-billion dollar budget, and Giovanni said the executive ranks No. 50 on a scale of county compensation.

"No matter what we come up with, the county executive is going to veto it again," Myers noted. Six votes is enough to override a veto, assuming no commissioners change their vote.

The commissioners also discussed the need for court reporters for about a half-hour.

The next County Council meeting will be Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the government center in Easton. The meeting will also be livestreamed.