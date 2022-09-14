Northampton County Council may vote on studies of the operations of Gracedale and county pay Thursday, expenditures that Executive Lamont McClure opposes.



The proposed study for Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township, would look at all finances and operations, including how well the home is meeting state and federal standards of care. The nine-member council needs five votes to approve a request for bids for the study. If the proposal passes and McClure vetoes it, council would need six votes for an override.



Council will vote on an RFP, or request for proposals, from qualified bidders.



McClure has said that Gracedale went through difficult times during the pandemic, as many health care facilities did. He said the home has bounced back and that recovery is reflected in improving ratings.



Another RFP vote on the agenda Thursday is for a pay study for county employees. That study would compare wages and benefits paid by similar counties; wages and benefits paid by other employers in the region of similar size; and compare compensation for jobs within the county government.



Another smaller pay issue also divides council and the executive. Council will consider raising the salaries for the county executive, controller and members of council. The raises would not take effect during the current terms of any officeholders.



Council will consider raising the controller's annual salary to $85,000 from $65,000. The controller is an independently elected fiscal watchdog, who monitors spending and conducts audits. That office is held now by Richard "Bucky" Szulborksi, who was appointed to the post after the death of the last elected controller.



The executive's pay would go to $120,000 from $85,000, and new or re-elected council members would be paid $12,500, up from $9,500. The president of council, currently Lori Vargo Heffner, receives an additional $500.