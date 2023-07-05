Northampton County Council will vote Thursday in an attempt to override three vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure.
On June 15, council approved ordinances that would place three referendum questions on the November ballot to limit the executive and county controller to two terms, and council members to three.
Eight days later, McClure vetoed the three measures, saying they included inconsistent wording that could confuse voters and lead to litigation. In his veto message, he did not address the merits of the proposals.
The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with a majority of five but it needs six to override a veto. The vote on each measure in June was 6-3. That is enough to override if all votes remain steady.
Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner (council members are known as commissioners) said the language has been changed and council is ready to vote.
"I think every elected official should have a term limit," she said Wednesday.
The ordinances would limit the executive, who runs an organization with a staff of about 2,000 and a half-billion-dollar budget, to two consecutive terms. The controller, the independently elected fiscal watchdog, would also be limited to two consecutive terms. The new language would allow somebody to serve two terms, leave office, and then return. The executive and controller are not subject to term limits now.
Council members are already limited to three terms by ordinance, but approving a limit by referendum would place the restriction in the county's Home Rule Charter, its constitution.
Vargo Heffner said the extra term for members of council recognizes that they are part-timers, while the executive and controller are full-time positions.
"Council wants to present this to the voters so they can make a decision," she said.
Council will also review a similar referendum question to limit the District Attorney to two terms.
In a statement Wednesday, McClure said the wording of the ordinances remains an issue.
"We have reached out to Council with an offer to work out language making all three ordinances consistent," McClure, an attorney, said. "Apparently Council is choosing to advance confusing and potentially legally deficient language to the ballot."
The executive noted that a fourth ordinance, asking for a referendum that would limit the district attorney to two consecutive terms, is also on Thursday's agenda but only as new business, meaning it would not be subject to a final council vote for at least two more weeks.
"All four ballot questions should be voted on at the same time," McClure said. "It would be wise to defer them until the spring."
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. Any referendum questions must be submitted about three months in advance of the November election.
County Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, in the government center on Washington Avenue in Easton. The meeting agenda and a link to a webcast will be available on the county website.
