EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County employees may gain free access to a health center, but at least a couple councilmembers are wary of the county paying for a clinic that might provide staff with better care than some taxpayers receive.
A vote is due Thursday.
County Executive Lamont McClure's administration proposes that Integrity Health operate a center for employees and dependents. The goal is to cut costs by giving employees an option — a voluntary option — for visits for primary care, X-rays, lab tests and some other services, leading to fewer expensive urgent-care visits. Employees would also keep their current health insurance.
"I am confident that it will work," Stephen J. Barron Jr., the county's director of fiscal affairs said Wednesday at a council committee meeting.
He has been working on the project for three years. Hamilton, New Jersey-based Integrity Health already operates centers for counties and school districts. The administration contends that providing the center as an option will save millions of dollars as the cost of care keeps rising.
Barron estimated that 2,800 employees, spouses and dependents would be eligible for the center, which they could visit without making insurance co-pays.
Commissioners John Goffredo and John Brown (councilmembers are known as commissioners) were not convinced. Goffredo said not all expenses are spelled out yet, and Brown said there may be other options for cutting costs.
The contract for review Thursday is for $3.72 million over five years, or $744,000 annually, to Integrity Health. That does not include the initial investment in the center or costs to lease a location that has not yet been chosen.
"How do we know it's going to save money if we have so many unknowns?" Goffredo asked.
He also noted that the services will be free to employees, but not to taxpayers. County employees may end up with better health benefits than the taxpayers, Goffredo said.
Brown, a former county executive, said the county could have considered other options for cost savings.
"This is favorable to the employees, but this is absolutely not favorable to the taxpayers," Brown said of the health center.
Goffredo said the county is already served by two big hospital chains: Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.
"It seems silly that we're going to build another location in an area that is surrounded by health care locations," he said.
Commissioner John Cusick, who earlier said he was concerned about what was referred to as "concierge" health care at taxpayers' expense, said he now plans to support the proposal, as did Tara Zrinski, who said it is in the county's interest to take care of its employees.
Barron said about 2,800 people would be eligible to use the center, counting employees, spouses and dependents. Northampton County retirees would not be eligible, and Barron said the facility would have to be "up and running" before expanded services could be considered.
Integrity Health was County Executive's McClure's choice all along, though council insisted that the center go up for bids.
County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the government center in Easton to consider a resolution in support of the center.