A tax break for River Pointe Logistics is on Northampton County Council's agenda Thursday, but developer Lou Pektor has said he is proceeding with the huge development no matter what happens.

What was going to be an up-and-down vote on extending a tax break at the 800-acre Upper Mount Bethel Township site may take on a complication: the Cusick Compromise.

County Commissioner John Cusick proposes to amend the break to limit it to the redevelopment of old industrial acreage, and not green space at the tract of land off the Delaware River. That could raise the issue of exactly what would be in and out of the so-called LERTA zone.

As of Monday, Cusick's idea was just that. He will need at least one other commissioner to support raising the concept Thursday.

"Hopefully, I can get a second for discussion and a vote," he said in an email statement.

LERTA stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, a state program that allows counties, school districts and towns to grant a property-tax break on new construction that declines over 10 years and disappears. The goal is to spur development by accepting less revenue now in order to build a tax base.

Northampton County Council approved a LERTA for the River Pointe (RPL) site in 2018 that expired at the end of last year. Pektor seeks an extension. The Bangor Area School District and Upper Mount Bethel have also approved tax breaks for the site.

A determined band of River Pointe opponents has attended township, county and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings, asking for limits on the development. They say RPL is a threat to the environment and their rural way of life.

Township Manager Ed Nelson says the development will cover just 3% of Upper Mount Bethel's 28,000 acres. The township needs a tax base, according to Nelson, because much of its land is preserved open space or institutional, exempt from property taxes or paying a reduced rate. Upper Mount Bethel needs jobs, Nelson said, so young people do not have to move away or commute long distances.

The catch is that without the LERTA, Pektor and his daughter, Lisa Pektor, have said the development may lean more toward warehouses instead of manufacturers, and so far, nobody on any side of the issue has said they want more warehouses.

County Executive Lamont McClure has vowed to block any tax breaks for warehouses, and council supported that stand last year when it voted against a tax break for the old Dixie Cup building in Wilson Borough.

The warehouse issue is not simple: warehouses and manufacturing go hand in hand. Manufacturing companies store supplies and finished goods. Not every big-box building in Northampton County is a warehouse, and some are split between manufacturing and storage.

Lisa Pektor, project manager for RPL, told council earlier that the LERTA will help bring in better-paying, non-warehouse jobs. Manufacturing companies consider property taxes when choosing sites, she said.

"It is a material operating expense companies are looking at when they are looking at relocating their business," Lisa Pektor said at a meeting in March.

When the LERTA was approved in 2018, Lou Pektor did not yet own the land and what McClure refers to as "warehouse proliferation" had not reached its peak.

There was no public comment against the LERTA when County Council approved it in 2018, and McClure put out a statement a day later, saying the tax break plan was part of his vision for job creation in the Slate Belt, Northampton County's northern tier.

The issue has been kicking around so long that the title of the county legislators has changed. When they voted for it in 2018, they were council members; they are now commissioners.

By any name, four who supported it then remain in office: Cusick, Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner and Tara Zrinski.

Two current commissioners from the Slate Belt -- Thomas Giovanni and John Goffredo -- have said the region needs an economic boost.

County Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. The agenda and a link to a live stream will be available on the county website. Meeting agendas are subject to change.