Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on overriding a veto and hold a public hearing on purchasing land for affordable housing.



County Executive Lamont McClure proposed in August that the county create a health center to serve employees and dependents. He said the center would provide great primary care, not charge co-pays, and save millions of taxpayer dollars. His chosen provider is Integrity Health, a New Jersey-based company that operates "partnership health centers" for counties and school districts.



Council objected to the process, which did not include "requests for proposals" or competitive bidding. Questions about costs were raised. McClure responded with what he said was a point-by-point rebuttal.



Then on Dec. 1, council voted to block funding for the center. Lori Vargo Heffner, who was then council president, said the vote was not to kill the idea of a health center, but to make the administration go through typical processes and allow council to review the idea. Vargo Heffner did not seek re-election as president, and Kerry Myers took over as leader of council on Tuesday.



McClure vetoed council's ban on funding Dec. 9, setting up an administration versus council battle. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes but needs six to override a veto.



The vote Dec. 1 was 5-2-2: five votes to block funding, two against, with two abstentions by Myers and Ron Heckman, who is now council vice president. Both said they needed more information before deciding. If other votes remain unchanged, a "no" vote from Myers or Heckman could override the veto.



Another council objection has been to hiring an out-of-state provider when the region is served by St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Hospital Network. Start-up costs for a clinic are estimated at $2.5 million, and the county would pay $800,000 annually to Integrity. Savings would depend on how many employees choose to use the county center.



Council is also due to hold a public hearing on buying 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a Habitat for Humanity project that could lead to the construction of about 65 homes.



The owners of the land off Kesslersville Road have agreed to accept less than market value for the acreage, according to Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley.



McClure has proposed a county commitment of $2 million, half for acquiring land and half for preparing it for construction. That money would come from the county's $30.3 million of 2022 federal COVID-19 relief aid.



In July, Jessica Elliott, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Habitat organization, said the opportunity to construct many affordable homes is rare.



The term "affordable housing" can have different meanings, but according to the federal government, housing that costs less than 30% of income is deemed affordable.



Council agendas are subject to change. Thursday's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the government center in Easton and broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.