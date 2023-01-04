Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on overriding a veto and hold a public hearing on purchasing land for affordable housing.
County Executive Lamont McClure proposed in August that the county create a health center to serve employees and dependents. He said the center would provide great primary care, not charge co-pays, and save millions of taxpayer dollars. His chosen provider is Integrity Health, a New Jersey-based company that operates "partnership health centers" for counties and school districts.
Council objected to the process, which did not include "requests for proposals" or competitive bidding. Questions about costs were raised. McClure responded with what he said was a point-by-point rebuttal.
Then on Dec. 1, council voted to block funding for the center. Lori Vargo Heffner, who was then council president, said the vote was not to kill the idea of a health center, but to make the administration go through typical processes and allow council to review the idea. Vargo Heffner did not seek re-election as president, and Kerry Myers took over as leader of council on Tuesday.
McClure vetoed council's ban on funding Dec. 9, setting up an administration versus council battle. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes but needs six to override a veto.
The vote Dec. 1 was 5-2-2: five votes to block funding, two against, with two abstentions by Myers and Ron Heckman, who is now council vice president. Both said they needed more information before deciding. If other votes remain unchanged, a "no" vote from Myers or Heckman could override the veto.
Another council objection has been to hiring an out-of-state provider when the region is served by St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Hospital Network. Start-up costs for a clinic are estimated at $2.5 million, and the county would pay $800,000 annually to Integrity. Savings would depend on how many employees choose to use the county center.
Council is also due to hold a public hearing on buying 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a Habitat for Humanity project that could lead to the construction of about 65 homes.
The owners of the land off Kesslersville Road have agreed to accept less than market value for the acreage, according to Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley.
McClure has proposed a county commitment of $2 million, half for acquiring land and half for preparing it for construction. That money would come from the county's $30.3 million of 2022 federal COVID-19 relief aid.
In July, Jessica Elliott, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Habitat organization, said the opportunity to construct many affordable homes is rare.
The term "affordable housing" can have different meanings, but according to the federal government, housing that costs less than 30% of income is deemed affordable.
Council agendas are subject to change. Thursday's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the government center in Easton and broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.
Northampton County Council to vote Thursday on McClure veto, land for affordable housing
Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on overriding a veto and hold a public hearing on purchasing land for affordable housing.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Judge issues gag order in case of Idaho killings
- New information about Bryan Kohberger's time in Pa., what happens next in Idaho
- 69 News reporter gets first-hand lesson on how to perform CPR
- Nonprofits weigh in as Lehigh University looks positioned to buy 3 churches in Bethlehem
- Northampton County Council to vote Thursday on McClure veto, land for affordable housing
- Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth sentenced
- ASD students rewarded for hard work by going to college basketball game
- Developer sues Bethlehem over rejections of plans to build psychiatric hospital
- $3M grant to help fund Greater Valley YMCA project
- Northampton County executive raises issue of health center at council meeting
Berks Area News
- State officials tout 'Just Five' initiative as tool in fighting substance abuse
- Battle for Speaker of the House continues in D.C.
- Buffalo Bills player's sudden collapse puts spotlight on The Peyton Walker Foundation and its mission
- Annual Three Kings Day celebration and toy giveaway set for Thursday
- Bethany Children's Home to celebrate 160th anniversary
- Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading
- Donna Reed interested in becoming Reading City Council president
- Reading considers 1-way street to increase parking
- Exeter Twp. supervisors reorganize for 2023
- New lawmakers from Berks, Schuylkill counties sworn in
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Supply chain woes caused US auto sales to fall 8% last year
- CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from tech show
- A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners
- Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
- Salesforce to lay off 8,000 workers in latest tech purge
- Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
- Stocks end higher after Fed meeting minutes, strong job data
- EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
- Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes
- New year, new you? Why financial actions speak louder than resolutions
Entertainment News
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers to discuss the role
- (NO MUSIC) CONSUMER WATCH: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ISSUES PERSIST
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ISSUES PERSIST
- Robin Roberts to marry longtime partner Amber Laign
- Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton collaborating on 'special' gospel song
- ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Boss Teases High Stakes & Relationship Drama in Season 2
- Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, and Quentin Tarantino to present at 2023 Golden Globes
- Prince Harry reveals he cannot see himself returning as a full-time royal family member
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Laid to Rest in Private Funeral
- Wynonna Judd responds to 'genuinely concerned' fans after cancelling New Year's Eve show