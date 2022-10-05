Northampton County Council will vote Thursday to attempt to override vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure.



Last month, McClure vetoed three ordinances: one seeking bids for a study of the operations of Gracedale, the county home for the aged and infirm; another to seek bids for a study of the pay and compensation of county employees, and the third to raise the salary for the next executive to $105,000 from $85,000.



Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said the studies are part of council's oversight of county operations.



McClure said the studies are a waste of money.



"Gracedale Nursing Home is the most regulated of all Northampton County's departments, subjected to constant inspections and audits," he said in his veto statement Sept. 22. "There is no reason to assume that an operational study will turn up any deficiencies which haven't already been investigated and addressed."



In his veto of the plan to pursue the pay study, McClure said most of the 2,000 county employees are represented by unions and have a pension and benefits that many private-sector workers do not receive.



He vetoed the pay raise, saying that now is not the time to give a 23.5% raise. That increase would not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2026, and would only apply to McClure if he seeks and wins a third term.



The nine-member council can approve an ordinance with five votes and needs six to override a veto.



Council voted for the Gracedale and pay studies by 8-0 votes on Sept. 15, with Vargo Heffner, Vice President Kerry Myers, Thomas Giovanni, John Cusick, John Goffredo, John Brown, Ron Heckman and Tara Zrinski voting in favor. Kevin Lott was absent.



For McClure's veto to hold up, at least three votes would have to switch on the studies, depending on how Lott votes.



The pay raise for the executive passed by just 6-2, so one or two votes would have to switch to "no," again depending on Lotts's vote.



Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers at the government center in Easton. The meeting will also be broadcast on the Internet.