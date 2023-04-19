U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on overriding County Executive Lamont McClure's veto of a tax break for River Pointe Logistics, developer Lou Pektor's plan for an industrial park in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

The decision may be more complex than an up-and-down vote, as McClure has proposed a compromise.

The issue comes down to the potential for warehouses at the site. The huge buildings and the trucks that serve them provide thousands of jobs, but many Lehigh Valley residents object to the traffic the "logistics" industry brings and the loss of open space. Not every big box is a warehouse; modern manufacturing buildings are also large with storage space and lots of loading docks.

Pektor has said all along that the 800-acre site along the Delaware River is too valuable for just warehouses. It has rail service, power and the connection to New York metropolitan area that he contends will bring in world-class companies.

McClure has vowed to oppose tax breaks for warehouses. On April 6, County Council approved the extension of a LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance -- program for River Pointe. The project known as RPL will be built near the Columbia-Portland Toll Bridge leading to Route 80 in New Jersey.

McClure has proposed providing the tax break on manufacturing but not warehouses at RPL.

"It's our hope that council gives us the opportunity to negotiate in good faith with Mr. Pektor and to have a requirement in the LERTA that manufacturing takes place at the site," McClure said Wednesday. At the April 6 meeting, Pektor said he would negotiate on restricting the LERTA, but council's vote made that unnecessary.

McClure said at a council committee meeting Wednesday that Pektor has called him about the concept of applying the break only to manufacturing.

River Pointe is going to happen one way or other, Pektor has said. He owns the land and UMBT's zoning permits industrial development, including warehouses, at the site.

Pektor has said earlier that the tax break will help bring in manufacturing companies that invest more in their operations, pay better and stick around longer than warehouses. Pektor says that will create thousands of good jobs, generate millions in tax revenue for the county, township and the Bangor Area School District, and be more profitable for him. The township and Bangor district have also approved a LERTA for River Pointe.

A LERTA allows for a reduction in property taxes on new construction that declines and then disappears after 10 years. The goal is to accept less revenue now to encourage development of a tax base. Without the LERTA, Pektor said River Pointe could lean more toward warehouses. Pektor said RPL is competing with the Garden State, just across the river, for manufacturing jobs and every edge helps.

"It (the LERTA) is necessary for us to compete, particularly with New Jersey," Pektor said after the April 6 vote. "New Jersey fights to keep its best tenants."

The nine-member council can approve an ordinance by five votes, and overriding a veto requires six votes. For McClure's veto to stand up, he needs to sway one of the six "yes" votes, and see none of the "no" votes change sides.

Council could also choose to back negotiations with Pektor that McClure has proposed. In that case, the LERTA would not be settled Thursday.

No matter what happens, it could be a long night. For the last few years, a band of RPL opponents have attended township, county and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings to speak against the project, contending it will bring in traffic and pollution, mar the river views and ruin their rural lifestyle. They also object to a LERTA for open space, contending that the tax break is only for old industrial land.

The April 6 meeting lasted three hours. The council members who voted in favor of the LERTA for River Pointe that night were Council President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner, John Brown, John Goffredo and Thomas Giovanni. Voting "no" were Tara Zrinski, John Cusick and Kevin Lott.

At that meeting, Heckman said the county was delving too deeply into zoning matters that are Upper Mount Bethel's responsibility. The county has no planning and zoning authority.

Heckman also said he was taking into consideration the opinions of Giovanni, Goffredo and Brown, who have connections to the Slate Belt, the northern tier of the county and home to Upper Mount Bethel.

Giovanni and Goffredo have said the Slate Belt needs development. Goffredo said the area lacks opportunities for young people, and Giovanni said the lack of commercial development means older people bear an excessive tax burden.

Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the county government center in Easton. The meeting will also be broadcast on the Internet. Links and the agenda are available on the council website.