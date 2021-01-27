Northampton County Courthouse

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Councilman William McGee said Wednesday he will seek reelection to Northampton County Council in 2021.

When asked why he is running Bill said “the answer is easy, I believe in service to others. I want to continue to work on issues that affect the lives of the people of Northampton County. I love the Lehigh Valley. This is my home; I grew up here and I raised my family here. I want to work to make sure everyone has the opportunity to thrive and raise their family here too.”

