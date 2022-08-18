Northampton County Council voted 1 to 8 against a tax break that could have applied to a warehouse at the old Dixie Cup building in the Borough of Wilson.

Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, could be reconsidered later. The property's $400,000-plus in delinquent taxes was cited as one of the reasons to vote against the tax break.

County Executive Lamont McClure had vowed to veto the LERTA if it had been approved. He said taxpayers should not have to subsidize a warehouse that would bring traffic and pollution to the already congested 25th Street corridor.

A New Jersey-based developer had proposed turning the 640,000-square-foot building into what he described as a "last-mile logistics facility."

The building has been partly vacant for years and deteriorating. Wilson and the Wilson Area School District had approved a tax break for the property.

The land is in an industrial zone and a warehouse is a permitted use, but the developer said he needed the county's blessing to move ahead with the project.

John Brown was the only vote in favor of the 10-year reduction on taxes for the industrial property.