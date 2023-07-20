EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council shot down a proposed health center for employees by a 5-4 vote after some members said questions about costs have not been fully addressed.
County Executive Lamont McClure rejected that argument.
"This County Council is a disaster under the new Republican majority," he said in an interview after the vote Thursday.
"I am bitterly disappointed in County Council," he said. "We had an opportunity to save $10 million over five years of taxpayers' money and make employees' lives just a little bit better."
The employee health center would have provided free primary care, X-rays, lab tests and other services to county employees and their dependents. Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron has worked on the project for three years, and reiterated Wednesday that providing an option on top of the employees' health insurance would save money.
McClure's administration contended that the health center would have saved money by diverting employee visits to emergency rooms and private facilities. The chosen provider was Integrity Health of Hamilton, New Jersey, which operates clinics for counties and school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Council voted on a $3.72 million contract with Integrity Health for five years, or about $740,000 per year.
The swing vote was cast by Council President Kerry Myers, who said that on Wednesday, he was leaning in favor of the idea. Myers took office as a Democrat before switching parties earlier this year, swaying the majority of the nine-member council to the Republican side.
At the meeting Thursday, Myers said he did not see a big crowd of employees there supporting the center. Myers added that some employees have expressed concern about their health data being secure.
The five votes against the health center were cast by Republicans Myers, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo and John Brown, along with Democrat Lori Vargo Heffner. In favor were three Democrats, including Council Vice President Ron Heckman, Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski, and Republican John Cusick.
Goffredo and Brown have consistently opposed the center. Brown has said it is a good deal for employees but not taxpayers, and Goffredo has spoken against government expanding into health.
"I really struggled with this," Giovanni said. He said he discussed the issue with his wife Sharon, who has 49 years of experience in health care.
"We need to teach people how to get preventive care," he said, before voting no.
Vargo Heffner said details of the center were still not clear Thursday, including the location and some costs.
"We kept hearing, 'This is the only option,'" Vargo Heffner said. She said there are choices besides Integrity Health. Vargo Heffner is an employee of St. Luke's University Health Network, and said Thursday that Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said she had no conflict in the vote.
Northampton County is already served by two big hospital chains, St. Luke's and Lehigh Valley Hospital Network — an issue that has been raised by council.
McClure, a Democrat, said in the interview that Giovanni's concerns could have been raised earlier and that Vargo Heffner's comments were not true.
He added that he always thought the vote would be "touch and go," and said council "doesn't know what they're doing."
Of those in favor of opening a health center for employees, Lott said increasing health costs could force the county into a difficult spot.
"I don't want to raise taxes, and I don't want to pull back benefits from our employees," he said.
Zrinski said an additional health option would help the county retain employees.
Heckman agreed with Goffredo that starting pay is big problem in recruiting and keeping county workers. He and Cusick both said that the center could be evaluated at the end of the five-year deal.
Council also voted to appoint Scott Parsons, a former councilmember and a county retiree, to serve the final five months of late Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski's term, and to approve a code of ethics proposed by McClure.