EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted 8-1 Thursday to override Executive Lamont McClure's veto of the $528 million 2022 budget.
President Lori Vargo Heffner said council found out about the veto shortly before its meeting Thursday. She said the budget, prepared by McClure's administration, was passed by council with changes that she said amount to about $256,000. The veto and timing was "petty," she said afterward.
"The executive got the budget he wanted," Councilman Ron Heckman said. "He got his tax cut."
McClure's budget cuts county property taxes by 8.5%.
Director of Administration Charles Dertinger said council's decision to vote Thursday violated the Sunshine Law, which sets Pennsylvania's rules for open meetings and public comment on issues.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni disagreed.
"This is a proper item of business for council," he said. "It couldn't be more open and transparent."
If the administration continues to object, litigation may be the next step.
The vote required a two-thirds majority and passed that threshold easily. Voting to override McClure's veto were Vargo Heffner, Thomas Giovanni, John Cusick, Margaret Ferraro, William McGee, Kevin Lott, Heckman and Kerry Myers.
McGee and Ferraro are both leaving office after this term, making the override their final vote. No meetings are scheduled for the rest of December.
Tara Zrinski was the sole "no" vote. She reiterated her position that council's decision to give extra raises to two election officials was not appropriate because the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many employees who could make valid claims for more pay.
Cusick said the raises were warranted because the 2021 election required a lot more work because of mail-in ballots. He said county election officers across the state have quit after the tumultuous balloting. Election workers across the U.S. have complained about threats and harassment.
Vargo Heffner said six budget hearings were held before the spending plan was approved.
"It's our job to make decisions," she said.
Myers, who predicted a veto last week, said McClure "waited until the 11th hour to do it." McClure was not at the meeting.
Other business
Council also approved another $571,615 in pandemic-relief grants to 46 small businesses. Stephen Barron, the county's director of finance, said about $4 million is left to give out. The money comes from the county's share of federal COVID-19 recovery funds.
"We've been shoveling dollars out the door for quite some time," Cusick said of the many rounds of grants. "At some point, we need to end this."
He suggested the county use the money elsewhere because eligible businesses have had lots of time to seek aid. County officials have said grant requests are becoming "creative" and in some cases, "laughable."
Council voted to plant a remembrance tree in honor of Grace Packer, a 14-year-old who was murdered by her adoptive mother and the woman's boyfriend in 2016.
"This is somebody who suffered from right after birth to her tragic death," Heckman said. The tree will be planted outside the county's human services building in Bethlehem Township.