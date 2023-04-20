Northampton County Council voted 6-3 Thursday to override Executive Lamont McClure’s veto of a tax break for Lou Pektor’s River Pointe Logistics development.

Members voted just as they had when they approved the program April 6.

In favor of the tax break at the Upper Mount Bethel Township development were President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Brown, and Lori Vargo Heffner.

Opposed were Tara Zrinski, Kevin Lott, and John Cusick.

The vote means McClure’s proposed negotiations with Pektor to apply the break only to manufacturing at the site, not to warehouses, will not take place.

McClure said before the vote that his talks with Pektor could lead to setting a precedent for future tax breaks, directing them to value-added industry, not warehouses.

McClure has vowed to oppose any breaks for warehouses: "We have enough warehouses," he has said, and he does not want taxpayer money subsidizing construction of more. Developer Lou Pektor has said he wants to bring in manufacturing companies for the huge development.

County Council approved a five-year extension of the tax break April 6 by a 6-3 vote. McClure then exercised his veto power. The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five notes and needs six to override a veto, meaning McClure would have to sway a "yes" vote and the three naysayers would have to remain in place for his veto to stand.

Pektor's River Pointe, known as RPL, will cover about 800 acres along the Delaware River, near the Columbia-Portland Toll Bridge that leads to Route 80 in New Jersey and eastward to New York metropolitan area markets. He contends RPL will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for Northampton County, Upper Mount Bethel (UMBT), and the Bangor Area School District.

The developer had said the project would go ahead, with or without the tax break, but the break would help draw manufacturing companies, not just warehouses. RPL will be competing with New Jersey, which has aggressive programs to keep employers in the state, Pektor said.

"New Jersey fights to keep its best tenants," Pektor said after the April 6 meeting.

The LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Program -- provides a break on property taxes on new construction that declines and then expires after 10 years. The goal is for counties, towns and school districts to take lower payments at first to build a future tax base. UMBT and the Bangor school district have approved LERTAs for River Pointe.

While Upper Mount Bethel's government has supported RPL, partly on the grounds that the land is zoned for industry and Pektor has the right to build there, some residents have objected. A band of opponents have attended many public meetings to complain that traffic, noise and pollution from RPL will wreck their rural quality of life.

Township Manager Ed Nelson, a supporter, says the development will cover only 3% of the 28,000 acres of UMBT. The township needs revenue, Nelson and other supporters say.

County Council approved the River Pointe LERTA in 2018, but it had an expiration clause going into effect at the end of 2022. Township Manager Nelson has said UMBT fulfilled the requirements for an automatic extension, but McClure's administration did not agree.