EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council will gather Thursday night for its regularly scheduled meeting, but will not vote on anything.

Council's agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting as required by the Sunshine Act, the Pennsylvania law governing open meetings. That omission was pointed out Wednesday evening by blogger Bernie O'Hare. O'Hare is a former lawyer who keeps tabs on the goings-on in Northampton County's government center.

After consulting Chris Spadoni, council's lawyer, the decision was made Thursday morning to not vote on issues.

The meeting itself was advertised in advance along with a public hearing on a lease, so council can show up at the government center in Easton at 6:30 p.m. and discuss the lease for a magistrate's office in Wind Gap and anything else it wants to talk about. But, it will not vote.

Council Clerk Linda Zembo said a late issue on Wednesday afternoon came up, and the full council meeting agenda was overlooked.

"It was just an accident," she said Thursday. "We had an issue come up right before the 4 p.m. meeting for (council's personnel committee) and it got overlooked."

Zembo said that Spadoni decided that as long as council did not vote, it was not in violation of the open meetings rules.

The agenda is light anyway, with a routine lease approval and several appointments by County Executive Lamont McClure to boards and commissions. McClure appoints members, subject to the approval of council. The appointments usually sail through the process.

Any votes that were to be held at this meeting will be held at council's next full session, Feb. 2.

The public hearing on the lease of the magistrate's office in Wind Gap will proceed, just without a vote, and other business includes McClure's appointments and District Attorney Terrence Houck's request to change a personnel classification.

The council meeting will be held on the third floor of the government center and broadcast via the county's Youtube channel.